Italian wine: exports up, but not everywhere, while mass retail is down in the first 3-4 months 2022

The Federvini Observatory presented its report on Nomisma data at the Federvini general assembly, led by Micaela Pallini (the wine sector is led by Albiera Antinori, president of Marchesi Antinori, one of the most excellent and important names in Italian wine in the world, ed.). The results of the report showed that following the record 7 billion euros achieved in 2021, Italian wine exports are continuing to grow, but not everywhere. The mass retail channel instead, which had grown at very high rates, between lockdowns and the Pandemic has shown a significant decline ( but outside the home consumption is once again on the rise). To go into more detail, wine sales in the mass retail channel, including discount stores, collapsed to -9.6% in value in the first four months of 2022 compared to 2021, stopping at 894 million euros. Sparkling and still wines that account for 80% of the total have dropped to -9,1%, while bubbles that weigh in at 19.6% have dropped to -9,7%. The PDO wines have dropped 10.7% in value and 11,2% in volume, and the PGI wines have fallen to -8,7% in value and -9,7% in volume. Table wines instead dropped -9,6% in value and -8,1% in volume.

On the other hand, exports, in general, are growing. And, the summary of the first three months in 2022 on the main markets shows estimates between +12% and +15% in value compared to 2021, but some differences must be noted. In the US, growth in value showed +11.3% between January and March (the US market however is growing at 19.4%). The UK is soaring at +82.1%, and Italy almost doubled on the British market, as well as in Canada, where Italy is growing at 32.1%. Italy gets satisfaction also from South Korea, at +21.7%, Norway, at +14.6%, Switzerland, +7%, and Australia, +1.6%. Exports to Germany, instead, suffered a drop to -16% (against -11.8% of total imports), China, -9%, and Japan, where imports overall are showing high growth, at +19.8%, but Italy is losing at -10%. Bubbles stand out, as values are ​​growing 130% in the UK, 93.7% in Canada, +54% in South Korea, +25% in the US and +23.1% in Switzerland. The data is positive, but, compared to its competitors, in the quarter, Italy grew less than France (+23.6%) and the US (+ 24%). Spain, on the other hand, was down -3.3%. The comforting fact is that Italian wine has great penetration and reputation in Italy. 89% of Italians between 18 and 73, have drunk wine at least once in the last 12 months. In more than 80% of cases whites, reds and bubbles, in 63% still rosés and 43% fortified wines. In total Mediterranean style, wine is consumed during meals in 84% of cases, at celebrations and special events 9%, and as an aperitif, 6%. But mixed wine is also growing, including spritz (56%), other wine-based cocktails (38%) and bottled ready-to-drink (28%). Wine is drunk mainly at home (80%), and purchased chiefly in mass retail channels (52% in supermarkets and hypermarkets, 8% in discount stores), from the producer (21%) or in wine shops (11%). Online purchases are growing but still marginal, though 29% of consumers have tried it at least once. The main choice criterion is still origin, at 37% (24% territory, 13% denomination). Then price at 26%, green factors 10% (6% indicate organic brands, 4% sustainability certification) and grape variety. There is also room for 6% low alcohol content, while the brand of the winery counts more or less as much as the advice of the sommelier or shopkeeper 3-4%). Wine enjoys an excellent reputation among Italians. 92% consider it an agri-food excellence, 82% know that it is part of the Mediterranean diet, and consider moderate consumption not a health risk. 80% emphasize it is pleasant to accompany meals with wine, and 75% are convinced that viticulture is important for the preservation and protection of the landscape. The value of conviviality stands out as 42% say they drink wine only when they are in company. However, consumption forecasts are not optimal for the next 12 months. In general, if 73% of consumers do not change their consumption habits, the difference between those who plan to increase or reduce consumption is 19% in favor of those who expect to reduce, especially when away from home, where the forecast figure is -37%. Forecasts are linked mainly to lower spending power groups (30% of answers) and the fact that fewer people will be going to restaurants or bars (26%).

Looking to the medium-term future, and trends over the next 2-3 years, 22% of Italians indicate wine consumption of native vines will grow, and 38% indicate “green” ones, while 20% indicate organic wines and 18% sustainable wines. For formats and packaging, 36% still indicate sustainability and recycling as the first trend, followed at 21% by bulk wine.

