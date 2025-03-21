Italian wine in China with Vinitaly Chengdu to invert the negative trend of the country

For years, the great China has been promising but not delivering when talking about Italian wine. Also, in 2024, the export of Italian wineries towards imperial China decreased by 10.2% compared to 2023, to 89.5 million euros (Istat data analyzed by WineNews). But, today more than ever, no market has to be ignored, actually. Also because the forecasts say that things will change, and also Italian wine, in the country of the dragoon, will be back to grow. Message arriving at the start of edition No. 10 of Vinitaly Chengdu, the event out of the saloon of “China food & drinks fair”, returning on March, 24th in the “city of Panda” with the most numerous Italian organization ever, which, this years, registers the new entry of Consorzio Vino Chianti. The companies are 40 (among wineries and importers, from Schola Sarmenti to Gruppo Mezzacorona, from Pasqua to Zonin1821, from Cantina Pizzolato to Terre Cevico, from Spumanti Valdo to Angelini Wines & Estates, from Cantine Caviro to Gerardo Cesari, from Fantini Group to Leonardo da Vinci Winery, from Cecchi to Conte Guicciardini, from Tenuta di Artimino to Villa Travignoli), present in Pavillon Italy set up at Shangri-La Hotel, headquarters of Vinitaly Chengdu with an offer of over 500 Italian labels. After Vinitaly India, in this way, the schedule of international promotion of Veronafiere in Asia restarts, the last on the calendar before the event of reference of Italian wine in the general quarter of Verona (April, from 6th to 9th).

“At the net of the negative trend observed in the last years, Chinese market is a square to follow with the highest attention, and, for this reason - explains general manager Veronafiere Adolfo Rebughini - it remains a permanent base of Veronafiere. This year, Vinitaly Chengdu is the greatest showcase of the region ever; a signal of the attractiveness of this area which still waits to express all its potential. From here to 2028, the consumption value of Italian wines is foreseen in growth of little more than 10%. An estimate which could improve if our country gets from the success to the ongoing general trend in China towards a quality consumption on premium, super-premium, and ultra-premium segments, still residual for our offer still today. A transition which Veronafiere supports through the initiatives of Vinitaly in this geo-economic key market”. Italy, according to Observatory Uiv-Vinitaly basing on Iwsr data, is the fourth imported country with 18 million of liters consumed in 2024, and a countervalue at the shelf of 331 million dollars.

Organized in collaboration with Italian Embassy in China, Ice Agency, and the Italian Chamber of Commerce in China, Vinitaly Chengdu opened, today, with the first forum promoted by the Italian Government in this city, and realized by Ice office in Beijing about the distribution of wine in the country of the dragoon. While the calendar of tastings contemplates three masterclasses: two referring to Chianti Docg denomination vintage and Riserva (occurring today, and, then, tomorrow), and the third to Prosecco with company Rive Della Chiesa (March, 23rd). In Chengdu, Veronafiere is present also with fair brand “Wine to Asia”, among the most important wine promotion fairs in Greater Bay Area (Hong Kong, Macao, and nine cities of the province of Guangdong) scheduled in Shenzhen from next May, 9th to 11th for the third edition. Particularly, “Wine to Asia” is protagonist with a co-signed tasting by Bettane & Desseauve, and of two events in partnership with Young Generation Creative Wine, the most important association of Chinese young vinegrowers, and a pop-up of sustainable wine importers at Medisn, the best pub of craft beer in the South-West of China.

