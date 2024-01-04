Italian wine is back in the spotlight in New York, with the “Top 100 Tasting” by “Wine & Spirits”

The U.S. is reigniting the engines of wine promotion, and among the many events coming to the States. Such as the “Top 100 NYC Tasting” signed by the famous “Wine & Spirits” magazine, staged in New York on February 15, at the Metropolitan Pavillion (and whose proceeds will also go to support the Ny/Nj Baykeeper, an association that works to protect the New York-New Jersey Harbor Estuary). Featured among the world's wineries (with names ranging from Catena Zapata to Penfolds, from Concha y Toro to Billecart-Salmon, from Bollinger to Dr. Loosen, from Royal Tokaji to Tempos Vega Sicilia, from Diamond Creek to Ridge Vineyards, among others), many absolutely prestigious Italian wineries, such as Adami, Fratelli Alessandria, Castello di Ama, Luigi Baudana, Biondi-Santi, Elvio Cogno, I Favati, Le Macchiole, Ornellaia, Petrolo, Pieropan, Pietradolce, Rocca di Montegrossi, Sottimano, Tasca d’Almerita, G.D. Vajra and Vietti.
