Italian wine is strategic for the US economy, with revenues of over $10 billion per year

Just as in a relationship, two people are essential to each other, so too are Italy and the United States in the wine business. The US is, in fact, indispensable for Italian wineries, which generate almost a quarter of their exports overseas, $2.2 billion in 2024, according to data from the Uiv-Vinitaly Observatory, sales of Italian labels generate $19 billion for the American business, out of a total of $144.4 billion estimated to be the annual impact (direct, indirect, and induced) of wine in the United States. This is one of the reasons why all parties involved, on both sides of the Atlantic, would like to see Trump’s tariffs eliminated, as they are damaging both Italian (and European in general) and American companies. This was also a central theme at the “wine2wine Business Forum” held in Chicago, together with Vinitaly.Usa (October 5-6), attended by Italian institutions, Italian wine companies, but also American trade representatives who oppose the new tariffs, starting with the US distributors of the WSWA - Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America and the US Wine Trade Alliance.

Wine, which, in addition to being a taste of Italy on American tables, is also a symbol of human and cultural ties celebrated at the table, as well as an economic asset for both sides of the Atlantic, is being put to the test by the 15% tariffs in force since August. According to the analysis by the Uiv-Vinitaly Observatory, if it is true, as mentioned, that Italian companies record an annual turnover of over $2.2 billion from overseas sales, for US trading partners the haul rises to more than $10 billion. “Italian wine is not only a symbol of food and wine excellence, but also an economic pillar in relations between Italy and the United States”, explains Veronafiere President Federico Bricolo. “It is with this awareness that we have decided to focus on a platform such as Vinitaly.Usa, designed to focus on business, dialogue, and discussion to protect and relaunch this heritage in a difficult market and commercial context”.

According to data from the Uiv-Vinitaly Observatory (based on Sipsource), despite the fact that most wine consumption in the United States is represented by domestic products (equal to 70% of the volume consumed), Italian labels rank first among foreign bottles opened, with a market share of 38%, followed at a distance by Australian, New Zealand, French, and Chilean wines. But this Italian leadership does not only generate revenue in Italy. In fact, every dollar spent on Italian and European wine generates $4.5 in value for the US economy. This multiplier effect testifies to the depth of a bond built over more than 50 years of commercial history. According to data provided by Vinaty, the international platform for finding wine importers and distributors, there are currently over 1,000 companies registered as wine importers operating in the United States, many of which are involved in importing Italian and European wines. In addition to these, there are just as many distributors and wholesalers, as well as over 2,000 retailers. In terms of catering, according to IbisWorld, the Italian restaurant industry in the US alone is worth $95 billion a year and comprises over 62,000 businesses. Italian wines are also crucial to the economy of all restaurants in the United States, both in terms of presence and consumer appreciation. To give a few examples, Prosecco, now the leading Italian wine product, explains the Uiv-Vinitaly Observatory, is present on 41% of American menus (analysis by Italian Wine Podcast in collaboration with Somm.ai), but Tuscan reds are also in high demand. In 2024, Italian wine imports from the United States reached nearly $2.3 billion, with 354 million liters sold, the equivalent of over 470 million 0.75-liter bottles. These figures make the US market the leading outlet for the Italian wine industry (530,000 companies and 800,000 employees), accounting for 24% of Italy’s total exports by value. Finally, according to Wine America’s “2025 Economic Impact Report”, the annual impact (direct, indirect, and induced) of wine in the United States is $144.4 billion, of which - according to estimates by the Uiv-Vinitaly Observatory - almost $19 billion is generated by Italian wine.

