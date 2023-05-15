Italian wine, protagonist of “appearances” in many famous films, at the “Cannes Film Festival”

Protagonist with its “appearances” in many famous films and inspirer of cult scenes and entire screenplays, Italian wine renews its link with great cinema in one of the most important cultural events in the world: the “Cannes Film Festival” n. 76 where, from tomorrow to May 27, the most awaited actors and directors will toast on the Croisette with wines from the historic Casa Sartori of Verona, from Soave to Chianti Classico, to Rosato Veronese, in glasses as the official supplier of the American Cinema Pavilion at Palais des Festivals et des Congrès and the Better World Foundation (Bwf) gala.

An expected and outstanding edition of the “Cannes Film Festival” for Italy: for the second time in the last twenty years there will be three Italian films participating in the competition, with “Il Sol dell’avvenire” by Nanni Moretti, “Rapito” by Marco Bellocchio and “La chimera” by Alice Rohrwacher. The opening of the event, which from tomorrow will see the best-known faces of world cinema in theatres and on the red carpet, is entrusted to the film starring Johnny Depp as a protagonist, but no small curiosity is aroused also by the new film by Martin Scorsese “Killers of the Flower Moon”, as well as Wes Anderson’s comeback with “Asteroid City” and Todd Haynes’ “May December”, as well as the stars of the caliber such as Wim Wenders, Steve Mcqueen, Ken Loach and many more.

From Fira rosa Rosato Veronese Igt to Sella Soave Doc Classico 2022 and Brolo di Sotto Valpolicella Doc Classico 2021, these are the Sartori wines that will accompany the convivial moments of VIPs, insiders and passionate guests of the American Cinema Pavilion. A setting for conferences, presentations, exclusive parties, and initiatives related to the world of stars and stripes, as well as the Veronese house protagonists’ labels in the VIP Lounge overlooking the sea, which will welcome actors and directors before and after the red carpet. But it will also support the gala dinner and aperitif organized by the Better World Foundation, which is a non-profit organization that assists poor and disadvantaged people in India.

