Italian wines on the Liv-ex: Piedmont is growing, but Tuscany is still the leader

Italy is permanently the third most "traded" wine region on the secondary fine wines market. It has a value share of 16%, behind only Bordeaux (40.5%) and Burgundy (20.4%), as Liv-ex data have stated. Historically, the number one item regards Tuscany wines, which represent, on average over the last twenty years, 72% of bottles of wine exchanged, thanks to their enormous liquidity, and to the strength of brands such as Sassicaia, Ornellaia, Masseto, Tignanello, Solaia, Case Basse Soldera, Biondi Santi, and substantially stable production in numbers. In 2010, Tuscany’s share reached 95%. However, since then it has continued to drop, mainly due to the growth of the share of Italian wine on the market, which is at 58% today, from the beginning of 2021.

Piedmont, the other great Italian wine region, even with its top wines, obviously cannot move the same volumes as Tuscany, but it has reached exceptional prices with Giacomo Conterno’s Barolo Monfortino Riserva. It has become one of the most sought after wines by collectors and enthusiasts, and has given excellent performances in value, especially at international auctions. The fact that +11.000% of the exchanges registered in the last ten years, perfectly describes the boom in Piedmont. Since the beginning of 2021, instead, they have already exceeded, by 3%, those of the entire year 2020. The Region is now worth 39% of the share of Italian wines traded on the Liv-ex.

Tuscany and Piedmont, however, are not the only wine regions performing well, because among the 2.566% growth of Italian wines exchanged in the last ten years, there are also the gems of Regions still in the background in the world of collecting and investments, such as Veneto, Abruzzi, Umbria, Apulia, Sicily and Campania, upon which critics and the trade as well have finally begun to focus their eyes. Over the years, the other Italian wine Regions have been interesting but still have limited growth, bringing the share of bottles traded on the Liv-ex just above 3% of Italy’s total value, and around 5% in volume.

