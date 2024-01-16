Italy back at the head of wine appellations in EU: Ricci Curbastro president Efow

“Wine appellations face many challenges today, such as declining consumption, the status of our products in society, and sustainability. As president of Efow, my ambition is to continue and strengthen the work done in these areas, and in particular to examine the tools our sector needs to continue to offer quality products to consumers. We will make our voices heard during the major stages of the 2024 EU and remind everyone of the essential role our appellation wines and winemakers play in preserving the economic, social, environmental and cultural dynamism of many European regions”. Words from Riccardo Ricci Curbastro, producer, Equalitas president and longtime president of Federdoc, who returns, unanimously elected, as president of Efow - European Federation of Origin Wines, an association that brings together various representations of European wine consortia and appellations. An election that came at the assembly following the resignation of Bernard Farges, a producer in Bordeaux and president of Cniv, “Le Comité National des Interprofessions des Vins à appellation d’origine et à indication géographique” of France, who led Efow for seven years. “I am honored to have been re-elected by my colleagues and to return to the presidency of Efow, an organization that has left its mark and counts in debates on the future of viticulture at the European level. I express sincere gratitude to my colleague and friend Bernard Farges for all the work he has done over the past seven years at the European level: he has guided appellations through major crises, such as the Trump tax and the Covid-19 crisis, as well as winning important battles during the post-2022 CAP reform and the reform of Geographical Indications”, said Riccardo Ricci Curbastro.

