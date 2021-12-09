Italy toasts the success of the “Premiere” at La Scala with Bellavista’s Franciacorta

The return of opera to its most prestigious stage, the very long applause for the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, a media spectacle that was also followed on TV, by over 2 million people live on Rai1 (with a share of 10.5%): the “Premiere” of the Teatro alla Scala in Milan, as per tradition on December 7, for Sant’Ambrogio (with William Shakespeare's Macbeth, set to music by Verdi), was an absolute success. And, as has been the case since 2004, it was washed down with the official sparkling wine of the historic Milanese theatre, namely the Franciacorta Brut Teatro alla Scala 2016 from Bellavista, one of the area's leading wineries, part of the Terra Moretti group. And with which the many celebrities present at one of the social events par excellence toasted, from Bruno Vespa to Milly Carlucci, from Alessandro Cattelan to Luca Argentero, from Enzo Miccio to Roberto d’Agostino, passing through personalities from the world of wine & food, such as the director of “La Cucina Italiana” Maddalena Fossati, or the producer Matteo Lunelli, at the helm of Ferrari Trento and others. Bellavista’s partnership with La Scala began when the theatre was reopened 17 years ago after a long restoration period and has continued ever since.

“The La Scala premiere is an emotion every year, a special moment for Milan, for Italy and for us at Bellavista, who represent the official toast of December 7th, but this year it will be even more so. After the long period of closure due to the Pandemic, after the painful suffering that has bent the world and made it more vulnerable, after the great effort of art to be able to express itself freely and in the presence of the public, we will finally be able to return to rejoice and be moved “live”,” said Francesca Moretti, president of the Terra Moretti Vino group, among the guests of La Scala on the day of the premiere.

She added, “I would like to thank La Scala, Superintendent Dominique Meyer, the artists, the workers, the Mayor of Milan and the other institutions for making this event possible. We know that in addition to the important commitment to support culture, significant investments have been made to ensure the safety of the artists, the workers and the public; all the more reason for us to show our support. Our sparkling wine is a unique wine and this Brut 2016 represents for us today the emblem of celebration: to beauty, life, health and the joy of being together, which today is the best wish. It is a wine that expresses the intensity of winter, the white flowers of a fresh spring, the sunshine and softness of summer light. To produce a wine like this, it takes years of work, it takes love for one’s land and for the beauty of nature. It takes a sense of responsibility towards tradition and towards one's own history, sentiments that unite us inextricably with the Teatro alla Scala”.

As a tribute to La Scala, every element that covers the Vintage Brut bottle is designed to represent its essence. Thus the colors and decorations on the label are a faithful transposition of the friezes and decorations of La Scala, while the case reproduces the autographed engraving of the facade made by its architect, Giuseppe Piermarini. The figures glimpsed in the windows are taken from the autograph sketches of the opera premieres: they are Calaf and Turandot from Giacomo Puccini’s performance, and the Maschere from Giuseppe Verdi’s opera Ernani. Transposition of the ancient into the modern so that nothing is left to chance and everything is a full and respectful celebration of the great Italian creativity.

