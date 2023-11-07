Italy, with Antinori, puts its first signature in the “Top 10” 2023 by “Wine Spectator”

Italy puts its first signature in the “Top 10” 2023 by “Wine Spectator”, thanks to its most prestigious brand: the Chianti Classico Marchese Antinori Riserva 2020 ranks No. 7 in the world’s most influential wine ranking, ahead of another top name, this time from France, namely Château Pichon Baron’s Pauillac 2020, at No. 8. Wines that join, then, the No. 9 and No. 10 positions unveiled yesterday, namely Résonance’s 2021 Willamette Valley Pinot Noir from Oregon and Greywacke’s 2022 Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc. A confirmation, for Marchesi Antinori, the family par excellence of Italian wine, which, in the 2022 edition of the “Wine Spectator” rankings, had placed the jewel Tignanello at No. 5, and which, among other appearances in the rankings, had seen the 1997 Solaia at No. 1 overall, in 2000. One of only four Italian wines to do so, to date, along with Tenuta San Guido’s Sassicaia 2015, in 2018, Tenuta Nuova di Casanova di Neri’s Brunello di Montalcino 2001 Tenuta Nuova, in 2006, and Tenuta dell’Ornellaia’s Ornellaia 1998, in 2001, now owned by the Frescobaldi group (but at that time owned by Lodovico Antinori). Thus, the “day by day” will continue, revealing the top 10 positions of the “Top 100” by “Wine Spectator”, up to No. 1, Friday, November 10. Then the entire ranking of the influential American magazine, on Monday, November 13.

