Italy’s “great beauty” and the world’s great wines together in memory of Gerard Basset

The great Italian beauty, the Salone dei Cinquecento in Palazzo Vecchio in Florence, combined with great wines from all over the world, and the great cuisine of the number 1 chef in Italy, the three-star Michelin, Massimo Bottura of the Osteria Francescana in Modena, totally amazed the world. In addition, more than 1 million Sterling pounds was raised during the three day event, Liquid Icons, which presented the “Golden Vines Awards» and the charity auctions 2022 Golden Vines® Fine Wine, Rare Spirit & Experience Global Online Charity Auction, and The 2022 Zachys Golden Vines ® Live & Silent Auction. All proceeds went to the Gérard Basset Foundation, the non-profit organization founded for the legacy and in memory of Gérard Basset. Basset, who passed away in 2019, had been star player of communication and wine education for decades, and the only one in the world to have boasted the titles of Master Sommelier, Master of Wine and Officer of the Order of the British Empire. Plus, he was in charge of promoting programs focused on the themes of diversity and inclusion in the wine world. There were great tastings and signature dinners, along with the great menu created by Bottura (who explained to WineNews at the event, that “50% of the great beauty of Italy is made up of food, wine and service, whose value goes far beyond the table”, a theme that will be explored over the next few days in a video, ed.), paired with wines such as Dom Pérignon P2, Dom Pérignon Rosé, Trimbach Clos Sainte Hune, Château Cheval Blanc and Château d’Yquem in magnum, as well as Richard Hennessy Cognac. The Golden Vines Awards were led by the singer, Ronan Keating, who is also front man of the band “Boyzone”, together with his wife, Storm Keating.

The “Best Fine Wine Producer Award” went to the legendary world famous wine, Domaine de la Romanée Conti, the symbolic winery in Burgundy, the “Golden Vines Best Fine Wine Producer” was awarded to the Hungarian winery, Szepsy Winery, from the Tokaji region (and István Szepsy won the Hall of Fame Award), for Europe, while for the Americas, it went to the famous Ridge Vineyards, in the Santa Cruz Mountains area, in California, and for the “Rest of the World” the title went to Australia's most famous wine brand, Penfolds. Further, the “Sustainability Award” went to the historic Champagne Maison, Louis Roederer, the “Innovation Award” was given to the wine price comparison portal, “Wine-Searcher”, based in New Zealand, while the “World’s Best Rising Star Award” went to The Sadie Family Wines, from South Africa. Furthermore, the “Honorary Award” went to Becky Wasserman, who leads the homonymous wine business based in Beaune, and is considered “the last pioneer of Burgundy”, while the “Wine & Hospitality Entrepreneur Award” went to Grant Ashton, Founder & CEO of “67 Pall Mall”, in London.

Each winner received a trophy in a specially designed box set produced by Golden Vines® sponsor, Gucci. The trophy, in the shape of a giant champagne cork, was produced by Amorim Cork and the owner of the Royal-warrant Grant MacDonald, a famous London goldsmith, with art works by the Ethiopian-Italian artist, Red, and the creative direction of the famous artist and artistic director of Golden Vines, Shantell Martin. At the end of the gala dinner, chef Massimo Bottura presented the Golden Wines “scepter” to Loïc Pasquet, producer of Liber Pater, the most expensive wine in the world, and to Akrame Benallal, in the name of Alain Ducasse and Bottura himself. Together they will serve dinner, Liber Pater in the glasses, at the 2023 Golden Vines Awards in Paris.

Among Liquid Icons, CEO Lewis Chester, various initiatives took place on Saturday, October 15th. Jarret Buffington from Australia, Sandeep Ghaey from the US and Carrie Rau from Canada were officially awarded their Taylor's Port Golden Vines Diversity 2022 scholarships, worth 55.000 Sterling pounds each. Jian Cio, from Portugal, was awarded the new Hennessy Golden Vines Diversity Scholarship in Spirits, worth 55,000 Sterling pounds and includes a 12-month internship program at Hennessy Cognac and covers exam fees for the third level Wset qualification.

