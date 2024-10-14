Italy’s wine in the States to consolidate leadership, with “Vinitaly USA” (October 20-21)

In the United States, which, like the rest of the world, is not experiencing a shining economic moment, amid inflation, international conflicts and upcoming elections, things, for Italian wine, on the whole, are not going badly. On the contrary, in the first 7 months of 2024, according to data released, today, by Vinitaly, Italian exports in value grew by +8%, to 1.12 billion euros, against the decline, for example, of France, at -5.6% for 1.2 billion euros. Data that confirm the trend reported by the more in-depth data, on the first half of the year, from Ice New York, and that pull the sprint to the first edition of Vinitaly USA, staged in Chicago on October 20 and 21 (just a few days, from another large and well-established event, such as the “New York Wine Experience” by “Wine Spectator”, from October 17 to 19, with a lot of Italy as a protagonist).

For the first edition, organized by Veronafiere, in partnership with Fiere Italiane and in collaboration with Ita (Italian Trade Agency), there will be no shortage of leading names in Italian wine from Fantini Group to La Viarte, from Paladin to Terre d’Oltrepò, from Terra Moretti to CasalFarneto, from Leone de Castris to Varvaglione, from Cantina Santadi to La Fiorita Montalcino, from Ruffino to Franchetti’s Passopisciaro, from Frescobaldi to Ferrari Trento, from Mezzacorona to Lungarotti, from Astoria Wines to Fongaro, from La Tordera to Anselmi, from Villa Sandi to Serena Wines 1881, and to large collectives such as that of Italia del Vino Consorzio (which includes the aforementioned Ferrari Trento and Mezzacorona, but also Angelini Wine & Estates, Banfi, Bisol, Ca’ Maiol, Cantine Lunae Bosoni, Collis Heritage, Di Majo Norante, Diesel Farm, Drei Donà, Duca di Salaparuta, Gruppo Italiano Vini - Giv, Le Monde, Marchesi di Barolo, Medici Ermete, Mesa, Santa Margherita, Tenimenti Leone, Terre de la Custodia, Terredora Di Paolo, Torrevento, Zaccagnini and Zonin1821), as well as importers and distributors, restaurateurs, large-scale retailers, opinion leaders, analysts, influencers and trade press. Since its inception, the event has registered the participation of all the main bodies in various capacities involved in the growth of Made in Italy: from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Ministry of Agriculture, from the Italian Embassy in Washington to the Consulate General in Chicago, from Assocamerestero to the heads of category organizations such as Unione Italiana Vini (Uiv), Federvini, Confagricoltura, Coldiretti, Filiera Italia, in addition to the institutional presences of the Veneto and Umbria Regions and the regional collectives of Lazio, Sardinia, Campania, Calabria and Friuli Venezia Giulia.

Among the many guided masterclasses are those of the British magazine “Decanter”, with Michaela Morris, who signs the tasting of wines awarded at the “World Wine Awards”, and those signed by Gambero Rosso, which, in addition to the classic walk around tasting of the “Three Glasses”, will be dedicated to the “Best of the Best” (wines that have received a special award in the 2025 guide) and the “First Time Three Glasses” (labels entered for the first time in the guide). Space will also be given to the Vinitaly International Academy (October 19-21) and the Orient Express “La Dolce Vita”, with wines selected for the proposed luxury trips to Europe.

But also arousing interest is the Wine Business Forum “Between Tradition and Innovation: the Future of Italian Wine in the American Market”, promoted directly by the Ice Agency, on October 20, which will feature leading buyers from the States, including restaurateurs, importers and distributors, including from large-scale distribution. Discussants will include Bill Terlato, president and ceo, Terlato Wine Group, and Lia Tolaini-Banville, founder Banville Wine Merchants, for insights on market strategies and challenges. While new consumer trends and obstacles to distribution will be the focus of the talks by Lee Schlesinger (Winesellers Ltd.), Maria Megna (Winebow Imports) and Stefano Francini (Opici Wines & Spirits), who will share their thoughts with Lamberto Frescobaldi, president, Unione Italiana Vini; Matteo Lunelli, ceo Ferrari Trento; Alessio Planeta, ceo Planeta; and Robert M. Tobiassen (Nabi - National Association of Beverage Importers.

With institutional speeches by, among others, Matteo Zoppas, president Italian Trade Agency (Ita), the managing director Veronafiere, Adolfo Rebughini, the president Coldiretti Ettore Prandini, the managing director Confagricoltura Annamaria Barrile, and also the Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida, and the secretary general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Riccardo Guariglia. With the Belpaese wanting to consolidate its leading position in its first foreign market, and continue to grow in the glasses of America’s wine lovers.

