It’s already time for international rankings, with the “Top 100 Best Buys” 2021 by “Wine Enthusiast”

Autumn has just begun, with half of Europe (i.e. more than half of the world's vineyards) still in full harvest, and the season of the great international wine rankings has already begun. The first, as always, is the “Top 100 Best Buys” 2021 by the magazine “Wine Enthusiast”, which lists the best wines in terms of value for money (maximum 15 dollars on the shelf). As always, the Italian selection is well-positioned, (the Italian editor of the magazine is Kerin O’Keefe), with Italy present with 11 labels, behind the United States with 38, and France with 13. And if the no. 1 in the ranking is the 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon of Chateau Ste. Michelle, from Columbia Valley, Washington state, the best of the Italians is Bardolino Chiaretto 2020 by Gorgo, at no. 17, followed by Primevo 2019 Lambrusco di Sorbara by Villa di Corlo, Chianti Classico Cavaliere d'Oro 2017 by Castello di Gabbiano at no. 41, and Roero Arnes 2020 by Malvirà at no. 44. Colosi's Acacia Grillo 2020 Doc Sicilia at no. 53, Monte Antico’s IGT Toscana 2016 at no. 61 and Cantina Frentana’s Costa dei Trabocchi Rosato Terre di Chieti 2020 Vallevò at no. 64. At no. 67 is Argeo Prosecco Doc Rosè 2020 by Ruggeri, followed at no. 75 by Montepulciano d’Abruzzo Podere 2019 by Umani Ronchi, the Marche brand. Closing the Italian selection is Balì Aglianico del Vulture 2018 by Cantina di Venosa, at no. 86, and Estate Grown Sustainably Farmed Nero d’Avola 2019 Doc Sicilia by Stemmari, at no. 92.

