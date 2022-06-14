“Jazz & Wine in Montalcino”: fine wines and signature music in the Italian wine world

Combining fine wines and signature music has been a great success, measured by the multitude of events the Italian wine world stages every year in the summer, from the most prestigious territories to the just emerging ones, thanks also to these events. For 25 years, “Jazz & Wine in Montalcino 2022” has been the most important “corporate” festival in the Italian wine world and one of the longest-running on the International jazz scene. It has been a fixed event both for wine aficionados and “novice” enthusiasts, thanks to Banfi, one of the leading wineries of Brunello di Montalcino and Italian wine. They are once again promoting it in Montalcino, from July 19th to the 24th. The exceptional setting, in the ancient Castello Banfi and in the fourteenth-century Fortress, is another distinctive element of the Festival. While accompanied by a glass of wine, artists such as Richard Galliano, Ron Carter, John Patitucci, Paula and Jaques Morelenbaum, Mario Biondi and for the very first time, the Alexanderplatz National Orchestra will perform. This is the 25th edition of the Festival, pioneer of the genre in Italy. It was conceived through the collaboration of the Banfi winery, the Rubei family of the Alexanderplatz in Rome and the Municipality of Montalcino, and attracts the most important artists from all over the world. On July 19th, the Festival will open to the rhythm of samba. Musical artists who have written chapters in the history of bossa nova will be the stars in the scenario of the historic Castello Banfi. The ensemble boasts the voice of Paula Morelenbaum, accompanied by a world ace of the cello, Jaques Morelenbaum, who brings the sounds that best represent the vast cultural diversity of Brazil, with his CelloSam3aTrio, an intimate flavor of chamber music, amplified by the outstanding Brazilian musicians, guitarist, Lula Galvão and drummer, Rafael Barata.

On July 20th, Ron Carter will open the concerts at the Montalcino Fortress. He is a legend in the history of jazz and a beacon of contemporary jazz. He is the most admired acoustic bass player on stage and his instrumental style, his incisive performance and unmistakable rhythmic power, are perfect and highly valued. He will be accompanied by Jimmy Greene on sax, Renee Rosnes on piano and Payton Crossley on drums.

The festival continues on July 21st with the world premiere of the Alexanderplatz National Orchestra. The formation consists of a typical jazz wind section and an ensemble of ten strings: twenty-three young musicians directed by Maestro Franco Piana. The Sound & Image Cultural Association by the artistic director of the Festival Eugenio Rubei, sponsored the orchestra. The Ministry of Cultural Heritage selected it for the originality of the project in which classical sounds flow into African American music, in a natural and surprising fusion. The renowned author of soundtracks, Maestro Paolo Vivaldi, is a highly appreciated guest. Then, the music of the guitarist and composer, Francesco Bruno & his 4et, and his project, “Blue sky above the dreamers”. A world renowned star will arrive on July 22nd, to the rhythm of New Tango and New Musette, on the stage of the Fortezza di Montalcino. The spotlight will be turned on Richard Galliano on the accordion, together with Adrien Moignard (guitar) and Diego Imbert (acoustic bass), who will offer the public a not to be missed show. The French musician is celebrating the first 50 years of his career that has taken him to the most famous stages in the world. In his brilliant, personal and cultured style, Galliano has literally rewritten the language of the accordion, becoming the reference point for this instrument.

On July 23rd, instead, the John Patitucci Trio Feat. Rogerio Boccato - Yotam Silberstein will take the stage. The great jazz bass player, John Patitucci, winner of two Grammy Awards, Rogerio Boccato (drums) and Yotam Silberstein (guitar) are a jazz trio that has recently published a previously unreleased album where the Brazilian sounds and rhythms come together in a musical balance of interpretation and improvisation.

Finally, the Festival will close on July 24th with an extraordinary concert by Mario Biondi and the Scannapieco brothers, who grew up musically at the Alexanderplatz Jazz Club in Rome, dedicated to the memory of the prematurely deceased artistic director, Paolo Rubei. Mario Biondi, one of the most internationally admired Italian artists on the jazz / soul music scene, will be the special guest of the Daniele Scannapieco 5et. The quintet has a great sound impact, and a very refined sound, led by Daniele Scannapieco (sax), with Antonio Scannapieco (trumpet), Michele Di Martino (piano), Luigi Del Prete (drums) and Tommaso Scannapieco (acoustic bass).

