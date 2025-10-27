José Vouillamoz: “living culture of Italian wine, heritage that I am privileged to hand down”

Progress and conflicts: this is one of the paradoxes of our present time, which, on the one hand, is marked by exponential technological advancement, driven especially by Artificial Intelligence, and on the other hand, faces an intensification of clashes at all levels, creating a situation which threatens not only peace but also many of the civil, cultural, social, and economic achievements painstakingly gained over the past century. This is the shared reflection of Swiss ampelographer and geneticist José Vouillamoz (Premio Internazionale Masi Civiltà del Vino - International Masi Prize for Wine Civilization), French political scientist Gilles Kepel (Grosso D’Oro Veneziano), artist Fabrizio Plessi, Vicenza-based entrepreneur Alberto Bombassei, and Trieste-born writer Federica Manzon, the winners of “Premio Masi” - “Masi Award” No. 44, which, in recent days, renewed the traditional ritual of signing the historic Amarone barrel in the Masi cellars, in the heart of Valpolicella, together with the Masi Foundation, which promotes the award.

“Each “Premio Masi” - underlined Sandro Boscaini, president of Masi Agricola - is not just an award, but also a celebration of our land, its history, and its culture. The Amarone barrel on which our awardees have left their mark today represents the essence of this bond: a symbol of quality, passion, and commitment that has always distinguished Valpolicella and the entire Veneto region. Every signature on these barrels is a testament to a deep connection with our territory, which continues to tell its story to the world”. And, “the 2025 awardees best represent the paradox of our time - explained Isabella Bossi Fedrigotti, president of the Masi Foundation, writer and journalist, and member of a historic winemaking family - progress moves forward, and at the same time, there is a need to preserve our roots. In them, we find that critical and constructive perspective that has always animated the “Premio Masi”, capable of uniting tradition and innovation in a fruitful dialogue between past and future”.

“Having lived for a year and a half near Veneto makes receiving this award a true honor for me. Part of my research has been dedicated to uncovering the genetic roots of Italy extraordinary native grape varieties, a heritage unique in the world - said José Vouillamoz - this recognition celebrates not only science but also the living culture of Italian wine, a legacy I feel privileged to help protect and pass on”. “After more than half a century of academic life dedicated to the Arab and Islamic world, receiving an award linked to Venice, always a “gateway to the East”, holds special meaning - underlined Gilles Kepel - it was from Venice that I departed in July 1974 for my first journey to Istanbul, continuing on to Damascus, Lebanon, and Egypt. In a sense, I was then taking my first steps into the great Eastern tradition of the city of the Doges. Years later, I had the privilege of collaborating with the Cini Foundation, organizing the Euro-Gulf Forum between Europeans and Arabs on the island of San Giorgio in 2007, and reflecting on the work of Cardinal Bessarion, a constant source of inspiration for those, like me, who believe in Mediterranean intercultural dialogue. This prestigious recognition symbolically seals a long academic journey that began under the auspices of Venice great history”.

To act as background of the award ceremony - with prestigious bottles of Amarone Costasera, crafted by Venetian master glassmakers and decorated in gold, and the Grosso Veneziano, a gold creation by master goldsmith Alberto Zucchetta - there was Monteleone21, the new hub for wine culture and wine tourism in Gargagnago di Valpolicella, where (also after the delivery of Targa- Plaque Giorgio Boscaini to Sergio Valente, a Taiwan-based importer, for his contribution to Masi success, and the promotion of Veneto values), in a talk hosted by journalist Alessandro Milan, the theme was “Progresso e conflitti: paradossi del presente” - “Progress and Conflicts: Paradoxes of the Present”, one of the great contradictions of our time: on the one hand, wars and conflicts arise from the need to assert identity; on the other hand, rapid social, economic, cultural, climatic, and technological changes - including those brought by Artificial Intelligence - force humanity to confront the fear of losing identity or, conversely, the challenge of building a new one. In this context, the technological dimension emerges as a force that must be consciously governed, so that it remains under human control and continues to serve progress. Similarly, today’s more fluid geographical boundaries become spaces of fracture but also of redefinition, requiring conscious choices to transform conflicts into opportunities for growth, adaptation, and innovation. Gilles Kepel, a deep expert in international dynamics, highlighted the fragility of the Middle East as a mirror of global tensions, offering a timely reflection on the geopolitical landscape and emphasizing the urgency of knowledge capable of guiding technological progress toward understanding among peoples, rather than new imbalances. Federica Manzon reflected on the value of borders, now both places of encounter and rupture, and on the relationship between creativity and artificial intelligence as a new terrain of confrontation between freedom and limits, stressing how humanity must face the construction, or risk of identity loss. Fabrizio Plessi emphasized the role of art as a universal language capable of reconciling differences, interpreting technology not as a threat but as a tool to restore emotion and humanity to the contemporary world. José Vouillamoz turned attention to the world of wine, where the challenges of climate change and global trade tensions demand a combination of scientific innovation and biodiversity protection, in a constant balance between progress and tradition. Finally, in a video message, Alberto Bombassei recalled the value of innovation as a bridge between past and future, capable of helping humanity manage global and local changes.

Copyright © 2000/2025