La Scala premiere, 12 minutes of applause and raising glasses of Franciacorta, to Italianness

A triumph of Italianness, the result of centuries of history in which important pages for culture have been written in Italy, thanks to institutions such as the Teatro alla Scala, among the most prestigious in the world, music, if only one thinks of the Unesco World Heritage opera and composers such as Giuseppe Verdi, but also “parallel worlds” that have always been linked to culture and music, such as that of wine. And Italian wine also played its starring role in the December 7 La Scala premiere on St. Ambrose’s Day in Milan, with 12 minutes of applause that sanctioned the success of Verdi’s opera “La Forza del Destino”, conducted by Riccardo Chailly, directed by Leo Muscato and featuring soprano Anna Netrebko, from the royal box with Senator for Life Liliana Segre (in place of President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, in Paris for the reopening of Notre Dame), Senate President Ignazio La Russa and Minister of Culture Alessandro Giuli, welcomed by Mayor Giuseppe Sala, Lombardy Region President Attilio Fontana and La Scala Superintendent Dominique Meyer, and from the audience, with many VIPs, from the great dancer Roberto Bolle to étoile and prima ballerina of La Scala Theater Nicoletta Manni and Timofej Andrijashenko, from actors Pierfrancesco Favino and Anna Ferzetti to Alessio Boni and writer Nina Verdelli, from Olympic gold medalist Gianmarco Tamberi to singer and X Factor judge Achille Lauro, from MasterChef judge chef Bruno Barbieri to Michelin-starred chef Davide Oldani and Evelina Rolandi, via designer Federica Sala, many of whom raised glasses of Bellavista's 2020 Franciacorta Brut Teatro alla Scala together with Francesca Moretti, Bellavista enologist, and Valentina Moretti, founder Studio More, vice presidents Holding Terra Moretti. With the brand thus toasting the 20th season of collaboration with the theater, to which it dedicates one of its finest Cuvées.

Copyright © 2000/2024