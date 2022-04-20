“La Terracotta e il Vino 2022”: the amphora wines of 60 Italian and foreign winemakers

Form is content. Especially when we talk about wine in amphora, a container used for thousands of years, but rediscovered only recently by the vintners of the Belpaese, starting from Friuli Venezia Giulia and arriving in many other regions, Tuscany above all. And it is no coincidence, because in Impruneta there is one of the most important furnaces of terracotta, “Artenova Terrecotte”, the engine of the Cultural Association “La Terracotta e il Vino” (Terracotta and Wine), which, after two years of stop caused by the pandemic, returns on June 4 and 5, with “La Terracotta e il Vino 2022”, the festival of wines in amphora organized by Sergio Bettini, together with the oenologist Francesco Bartoletti, of Artenova Terrecotte, and Adriano Zago, agronomist and oenologist expert in biodynamics, at the Certosa of Florence, a unique place for its richness of history and art. There will be 60 winemakers, both Italian and foreign, who will present to amphora wine lovers and wine professionals, critics and journalists, more than 200 labels of wines produced exclusively in terracotta jars. In addition to the tastings among the stalls of the producers, there will be space for guided tastings and the technical conference that brings together Italian and international experts in a discussion about wines, aging in amphora and scientific news about the use of terracotta in enology.

