Langhe, “Oscar” wines: 94.4 out of 100 the rating of Barolo 2018, 98.3 for Barbaresco 2019

“We’re in Hollywood, the dream factory, and the protagonists of this evening in a unique setting like Paramount Studios are not only Barolo and Barbaresco but the entire food and wine culture of Piedmont. After the last great pre-Covid event in New York 2020, we provocatively decided to present ourselves in the temple of fiction with an experience we called Once upon a time in Langa, bringing the authenticity of a unique territory and its stars. In this two-day event, dedicated to the trade and the press, we will debut two vintages that differ in their harvesting trends but which express the typicality of Nebbiolo, a grape variety that is extremely popular in the United States. For this reason, we decided to announce here the official ratings of the new vintages, the result of the overall evaluations of producers, wine experts and wine critics: Barolo 2018 has been assigned an average score of 94,4 while Barbaresco 2019 has been given the exceptional rating of 98,3”. These were the words of Matteo Ascheri, president of the Consortium of Barolo and Barbaresco, at the closing of the gala dinner, at the Hollywood Studios, of “Barolo & Barbaresco World Opening 2022”, organized in Los Angeles by the Consorzio di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani, which brings together more than 500 producers in Piedmont. The kermesse, which closes today, featured more than 200 Barolo and Barbaresco wineries and was an extraordinary occasion to present the new vintages of Barolo and Barbaresco to the US market, the most important foreign market for the appellation.

Accompanying the wines of the Langhe during the gala evening was a menu of Piedmontese excellence with DOP Baraggia Rice, DOP Fontina and tajarin handmade by four cooks flown in from the Langhe to delight the palates of the guests present. Among these are the names of the most important importers of the West Coast, true ambassadors of Barolo and Barbaresco, who collaborate with the most important realities of the restaurant industry. Stefano Murialdo Regional Director for the West Coast of Eataly, commented: “Barolo and Barbaresco represent between 20-30% of our offer and are among the most loved wines by our consumers together with the great Tuscan denominations. This wonderful evening in Hollywood celebrates a territory of excellence that lends itself to storytelling made of culture, unique traditions and nuances yet to be discovered”.

And today Barolo & Barbaresco World Opening continues with the “Grand Tasting”, which will see for the first time an area dedicated to the Mga, the Additional Geographical Mentions, at the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles.

