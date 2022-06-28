Leadership change at FEDERDOC: the new president is Giangiacomo Gallarati Scotti Bonaldi

FEDERDOC, the organization that unites almost all of the Italian wine consortiums, has changed its top leadership. As WineNews previously mentioned, the new president is Giangiacomo Gallarati Scotti Bonaldi. The new Board of Directors of the Federation unanimously chose him. The “legacy” of Riccardo Ricci Curbastro will now pass on to Bonaldi, who was the former vice president. Curbastro, after 24 years of presidency, decided not to continue his path at the top of the Federation of Italian Wine Consortiums.

Giangiacomo Gallarati Scotti Bonaldi is also a new member of the FEDERDOC Board of Directors, as well as vice-president of the Prosecco DOC Consortium, president of ANB COOP and, recently reconfirmed president of Confagricoltura Treviso. Francesco Liantonio, president of the Consortium for the Protection of Castel del Monte DOC Wines (and president of Valoritalia, the most important certification body of Italian wine, ed.), has been confirmed vice-president of FEDERDOC and Filippo Mobrici, president of the Consortium for the Protection of Barbera d’Asti and Wines of Monferrato.

“I am extremely proud to receive such an important nomination”, Bonaldi said, “and, above all, it is an important responsibility and a commitment that I intend to honor at my very best, just like Ricci Curbastro before me. FEDERDOC will have many challenges to face in the coming years, specifically in terms of sustainability and safety for consumers, and we intend to take them up seriously and proactively, to continue the work of those who preceded us in the best possible way”.

