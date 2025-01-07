Listed stocks of “alcoholic drinks” down after the proposal of cancer warnings on labels in U.S.

It may be the age of the algorithm, rationality, and mathematical formulas which govern everything. ut all it takes is a statement, albeit an authoritative one, from a member of the government, moreover, an outgoing one, to trigger an emotional response and a minor financial shock. This happened in the last days when the “Surgeon General” of the Usa of Biden Government, now at the door, Vivek Murthy, who will be replaced (upon ok by the Senate) by Janette Nesheiwat in the new Government headed by Trump, who, in an official document, suggested to Usa Congress to update the labels of alcoholic drinks inserting warnings about cancer risk linked to alcohol consumption (however, few hours after the “Review of Evidence on Alcohol & Health” 2025, a study carried out by USA National Academies of Sciences, commissioned by U.S. Department of Agriculture, highlighted how moderate drinking is connected with a lower death rate “for any case” compared to “zero alcohol”). So, the collapse of the beverage-related stock market was immediate during the meeting of 2025, January 3, as reported by various financial newspapers around the world. For example, the business daily “Il Sole 24 Ore” pointed out the more than -5.2% drop of Campari in Milan's Piazza Affari, but also that of -5% in Remy Cointrau and -3.1% in Paris, as also reported by the Market Watch portal. A bad blow for a sector, that of alcoholic beverages sector in general, which is not experiencing a good moment, even if, it has to be said, giving a look at some of the involved stocks, many are already experiencing a sharp upturn at the net increase at the time of the writing of this article.

An event of which additional developments have to be observed, obviously, and that is inserted in a wide and heated debate about the management of the complex bond between public healthcare, individual freedom, correct information, trade, and not only. But which, somehow, says how much the alcoholic drink industry, at any level, has frayed nerves between consumption drops, economic difficulties on markets, and a wave of neo-healthism obsession, and also, according to many, of neo-protectionism which doesn’t make the producers of liquors, spirits, beers, and wines sleep peacefully, because they work in an increasingly more complex and uncertain scenario, in a sector that suddenly becomes more fragile than expected.

