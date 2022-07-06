Liv-ex 1000, +0.8% in June. Ornellaia 2018 third in trade and average price growth: +9.5%

Fine wine prices continued to grow in June 2022, with the Liv-ex 1000, the index that brings together the Liv-ex’s seven regional indices (Bordeaux 500, Bordeaux Legends 40, Burgundy 150, Champagne 50, Rhone 100, Italy 100 and Rest of the World 60) and which analyzes the trading activity of 600 wine merchants, which marks +0.8%, the lowest growth since the beginning of the year, while the Liv-ex 100, the wine industry benchmark (which includes, for Italy, Bartolo Mascarello’s Barolo 2016, Comm. G.B. Burlotto, Gaja’s Barbaresco 2018, Giacomo Conterno’s Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2013 and 2014, Frescobaldi’s Masseto 2016 and 2016 and Ornellaia 2018, Poggio di Sotto’s Brunello di Montalcino 2016, Tenuta San Guido’s Sassicaia 2016, 2017 and 2018, the Soldera Case Basse 100% Sangiovese 2016, Solaia 2018 and Antinori’s Tignanello 2016 and 2018), stands at +0.7%, just as in May 2022, with half of the labels in positive territory, although the performance, in euros, is, on the other hand, down 0.4%, and in dollars marks -2.8%. The Liv-ex 50, which tracks the trade of Premiers Grand Cru Classé, is up just 0.1%, in a still very complex context, amid fears of an economic recession, stagflation and rising interest rates.

Making strides, at mid-2022, the Italy 100 (made up of the last 10 vintages on the market of Barolo Bartolo Mascarello, Barbaresco Gaja, Barolo Cascina Francia Giacomo Conterno, Barolo Monfortino Riserva Giacomo Conterno, Masseto, Ornellaia, Sassicaia Tenuta San Guido, Solaia, Soldera Case Basse 100% Sangiovese and Tignanello), up +1%, and more generally among the top 10 monthly performances are no less than three labels from the Belpaese: Ornellaia 2018 (+9.5%, at a price of 1. 755 pounds per case), the third most traded wine as of June 2022 and in third place for average price growth, behind Romanee-Conti 2017 Domaine de la Romanee-Conti (+20.1%), produced in just 627 cases, and Dom Pérignon 2010 (+14.7%); Poggio di Sotto’s Brunello di Montalcino 2016 (+7.1%, £2,200) in seventh place; and Masseto 2016 (+6.6%, £9,540) in eighth place.

The best-performing index is Champagne 50 (+1.6% and +50.8% over the past 12 months), with Perrier Jouët Belle Epoque 2012, Dom Pérignon 2010, and Salon Le Mesnil-sur-Oger Grand Cru 2006 marking growths between 13% and 19%. Both Burgundy 150 and Rest of the World 60 registered +1.3% growth, while Bordeaux Legends 40, which collects old vintages from the 1990s and 2000s, was the only index to close in negative territory (-0.7%).

Copyright © 2000/2022