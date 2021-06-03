Liv-ex, in May the Italy 100 slowed down (-0.10%), while the Fine Wine 100 marked +0.72%

After a long period of growth, Italian fine wines are, understandably, taking a breather. As can be seen from the data updated at the end of May by Liv-ex, in fact, while the Fine Wine 1000, i.e., the index that brings together all regional sub-indices, grew by 0.76% over April, the Italy 100 - which includes the last ten vintages on the market of Barbaresco Gaja (2008-2017), Sorì San Lorenzo Gaja (2007-2017, except 2012), Sperss Gaja (2006-2016, with the exception of 2012), Barolo Riserva Monfortino Giacomo Conterno (2000-2014, with the exception of 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2012), Masseto (2008-2017), Ornellaia (2008-2017), Sassicaia (2008-2017), Solaia (2008-2017), Sangiovese di Toscana Soldera - Case Basse (2006-2015) and Tignanello (2008-2017) - lost 0.10%. Since the beginning of the year, however, the index dedicated to the top Italian wines has increased by 1.96%, less than all the others.

The Liv-ex Fine Wine 100, which groups the 100 most traded labels of the moment, including Barolo 2014 Bartolo Mascarello, Barolo Villero 2013 Brovia, Sperss 2013 Gaja, Barolo Riserva Monfortino 2010 Giacomo Conterno, Masseto 2014 and 2015, Ornellaia 2013 and 2015, Sassicaia 2014, 2015 and 2016, Solaia 2015 and Tignanello 2015 and 2016, has increased by 5.10% since the beginning of the year, and in the last month has posted +0.72%. The month of May, as a whole, did not record great exploits, except for that of Rest of the World 60, which marks +3.06%, and Champagne (+2.12%). All the others were in positive territory, from Liv-ex Bordeaux 500 (+0.41%) to Bordeaux Legends 40 (+0.94%), from Burgundy 150 (+0.40%) to Rhone 100 (+0.04%). Thus, since the beginning of 2021, the Liv-ex Fine Wine 1000 shows a growth of 4.58%, the Liv-ex Bordeaux 500 +3.20%, Bordeaux Legends 40 +3.99%, Burgundy 150 +6.62% (making Burgundy the most performing territory on the secondary market of fine wines), Champagne 50 +4.94%, Rhone 100 +4.41%, and Rest of the World 60 +6.47%.

Copyright © 2000/2021