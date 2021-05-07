Liv-ex: in the first 4 months of 2021 the secondary market of fine wines grows by +4.35%

Fortunately, the recovery of the secondary market of fine wines does not stop and, even in April, it confirms the good things shown in the first quarter of 2021, which will be, by necessity, of rebirth after the year of the pandemic. As shown by data on the first four months of the Liv-Ex, the platform’s benchmark of the secondary market for the world’s great wines, the Liv-Ex Fine Wine 100 (which, for Italy, now counts 2014, 2015 and 2016 vintages of Tenuta San Guido’s Sassicaia, 2015 and 2016 of Tignanello and 2015 of Solaia by Antinori, 2013 and 2015 of Ornellaia and 2014 and 2015 of Masseto of the Frescobaldi family, Giacomo Conterno’s Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2010, Gaja’s Sperss 2013, Brovia’s Barolo Villero 2013 and Bartolo Mascarello’s Barolo 2014), grew by +4.35% in the first four months of 2021.

Signs of recovery are also confirmed by Italy 100, the best performing index of 2020 (+6.6% on 2019), made up of three wines by Gaja, Barbaresco (vintages from 2008 to 2017), Sorì San Lorenzo (vintages from 2007 to 2017, except 2012), and Sperss (vintages from 2006 to 2016, except 2012), Barolo Monfortino Riserva by Giacomo Conterno (with vintages from 2000 to 2006, except 2003, and again 2008, 2010, 2013 and 2014), Masseto, Ornellaia, Sassicaia, Solaia and Tignanello (all with vintages from 2008 to 2017), and the new entry IGT Toscana Sangiovese di Case Basse by Gianfranco Soldera, a Montalcino’s griffe (with vintages from 2006 to 2015), which closes with a comforting +2.06%. Burgundy 150 did even better (+6.2% since the beginning of the year), while Liv-ex Fine Wine 1000, which includes all the sub-indices, closed the first four months with a +3.79%.

