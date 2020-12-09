LIV-EX: Italy is the top star of the fine wine market even in this challenging year 2020

Italy is undeniably the brightest star on the secondary fine wine market, thanks to champions such as Giacomo Conterno’s Barolo Monfortino, and the 2013 vintage that has moved by far the most value in the world. Plus, it tops the Top 10 that also includes San Guido Estate’s Sassicaia 2017 and Antinori’s Tiganello 2016. Italy can, therefore, boast 4 wines on the top 10 ranking in growth, such as Sassicaia 2013, Tignanello 2013 and 2016 and Solaia 2013, also by Antinori. All of this translates into numbers, in other words, Italy 100, the index dedicated to Italian fine wines. The index comprises the last 10 physical vintages (2007-2016) of the excellent Super Tuscans, namely Sassicaia, Masseto, Ornellaia and the Antinori family’s superb “triptych” formed by Solaia, Tignanello and Guado al Tasso. Additionally, Sorì San Lorenzo (vintages from 2006 to 2011 and from 2013 to 2016), Gaja’s Barbaresco (from 2007 to 2016) and Sperss (from 2005-2011 and from 2013- 2015), and Barolo Monfortino Riserva by Giacomo Conterno (vintages from 1999 to 2002, from 2004 to 2006 and then 2008, 2010 and 2013). It has grown +6.7% since the beginning of 2020, which is the second top performance ever, behind only Champagne 50, and it is also much healthier than the average (Liv-Ex 1000 at +1.6%, Liv-Ex Bordeaux 500 at + 2.9%, and Burgundy 150 which fell, at -1.2%). Furthermore, Italy has doubled its market share, which went from 8.8% in 2019 to 15.3%. These are the facts that the Liv-Ex report, “The Fine Wine Market in 20202, the reference platform for the secondary market of the world's fine wines, revealed.

The market has grown notwithstanding this very problematic year, 2020. Furthermore, it also registered a record in overall values moved, which reached 83 million Sterling pounds on the platform, an increase of 33 million Sterling pounds compared to 2019. This year has also marked the United States’ counter-overtaking (which, in 5 years, soared from +8% to +24% of the total) of Asia (down from 25% in 2015 to 17% in 2020), amongst the main marketplaces, where the United Kingdom still dominates and has a share of around 30%.

This year has, as we said, consecrated Italy which, “like Champagne, benefited from the fact that it was not affected by duties in the USA, as well as the highly appreciated wines, Barolo 2016 and Brunello di Montalcino 2015 that captured market attention. Wine collectors have turned primarily to Piedmont, and to names such as Conterno, Gaja, Giacosa, Vietti and Luciano Sandrone, in particular ”, underlined Liv-Ex. The absolute stars, however, are Giacomo Conterno's Barolo Monfortino, and the great Super Tuscans, specifically brands such as Antinori and Tenuta San Guido.

Barolo Monfortino 2013, is definitely the wine that has moved the highest values in 2020, at a current price of 8.196 Sterling pounds for a case of 12 bottles, in a top 10 ranking that also sees Sassicaia 2017 at number 6 (1.556 Sterling pounds per case) and Antinori's 2016 Tignanello (974 Sterling pounds).

Plus, Italy has done even better in the ranking of price growth, an aspect of primary importance for those who consider fine wine as an investment. Moreover, the best Italian wine ever is Sassicaia 2013 by Tenuta San Guido, which, between December 2019 and November 2020, saw its cash price increase + 30.7% (to 1.960 Sterling pounds per case). Antinori, though, has three wines: Solaia 2013 at +24.1% (1.998 pounds), and two vintages of Tignanello, 2013 (+ 21.8%, at 950 pounds) and 2016 (+ 19.2%, at 970 pounds).

These are the spearheads of Italy’s collectible fine wines that are growing more and more, and, even though in a market segment that remains a niche, is a sign of confidence for the future of the entire Italian wine market.

