“Love in the villa - Falling in love in Verona”, a Netflix comedy between Romeo and Juliet and wine

Verona, the city of the most tragic love that the history of literature has ever given us, the one between Romeo and Juliet, so strong that it came out of Shakespeare’s pages and found a place in the city’s toponymy, is the backdrop, more than four centuries later, to a less turbulent, but no less passionate love. Told in the romantic comedy “Love in the villa - Falling in love in Verona”, a film produced by Netflix (and from September 1 available on the streaming platform, which has 180 million users worldwide, ed.), which recounts Julie’s (Kat Graham) dream journey to Verona. Dumped by her fiancé just days before departure, she decides to go anyway, but everything gets tremendously complicated when she discovers that the villa she has rented is already occupied by a handsome stranger, Charlie, played by Tom Hopper.

A story from which there can be no shortage of wine, which, indeed, flows in spades. Especially in one of the mother scenes, filmed among the barrels of Amarone from Tommasi, one of the landmarks of Valpolicella (but with a galaxy of wineries throughout Italy), whose labels - from Amarone to Amarone Riserva De Buris, from Casisano’s Brunello di Montalcino to Paternoster’s Synthesi Aglianico del Vulture, to Lugana Le Fornaci - appear at various times in the film. Which turns out to be not only a brilliant and funny comedy, but also a beautiful spot for the city of Verona and its wines, key co-protagonists of Julie and Charlie's adventures.

“The collaboration with Neftlix, the production and the cast was truly a unique experience. A team of professionals who created some healthy havoc in the winery for a few days, but who repaid us with contagious enthusiasm and who amazed us with their curiosity to want to know all the details of our products, especially of Amarone della Valpolicella Classico docg, the oenological pearl of our territory”, comments Pierangelo Tommasi, at the head of Tommasi Family Estates.

