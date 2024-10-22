Lovers of “Made in France” bubbles are ready to celebrate “Champagne Day” (October 25th)

There is always a good reason to make a toast every day, of course. On October 25th, though, there is an even better reason: “Champagne Day”, which is celebrated all over the world. The universal event is dedicated to lovers of the Made in France bubbles, hosting dinners, events and tastings. According to data from Comité Champagne, Champagne’s global sales in 2023 totaled 6.4 billion euros, and 299 million bottles distributed. The big Maisons dominated the market, contributing 72.4% of the total volume and 79% of the value. The vignerons, even though they represent a smaller share, got 21% of the value, demonstrating consumers’ appreciation for small producers. In Italy, Champagne sales were impressive, 9.9 million bottles sold totaling 265.9 million euros in value, positioning our Country as one of their main export markets. This means, therefore that Italy has now joined markets such as the United States, the United Kingdom and Japan, where the demand for Champagne continues to grow. And, just to give an example, at Signorvino, the chain of wine shops with a kitchen, with 40 stores along the peninsula, Champagne is the third best-selling denomination in 2023.

“Champagne Day”, which takes place every year on the fourth Friday of October, started in 2009 upon the initiative of the Californian blogger, Chris Oggenfus. It is a perfect day for a special dinner at the restaurant pairing Champagne to food, or simply to share a glass of Champagne with someone you love, tagging photos and videos on social media with the hashtag #ChampagneDay. Just go to the official website and do a geo-localized search for events in your area. One of the many events being held in Seregno, at the Enoteca Enotic, is a guided tasting,“ From Epernay to Vertus, a journey through Cotê des Blancs”, while in Chioggia, at the Rooftop Restaurant of Hotel Ambasciatori, a dinner has been planned with “ad hoc” pairings. In Rome, at Krasì Enoteca, there will be the event,“ 4 Champagne per 2 Vigneron”, while in Pompei, at the Lira Restaurant, the evening will be dedicated to French bubbles. The Bureau du Champagne has proposed exploring pairings of Champagne to cheeses, which are both products of the terroir, and the savoir-faire of man. It is especially because of the richness and structure of red grape varieties, whether vinified as white or rosé, that many Champagnes harmonize with intensely flavored cheeses, such as Pecorino Fiore Sardo and Caciocavallo Silano di Grotta. On the other hand, the balance of minerality of younger Champagnes pairs perfectly to the fruity notes of fresher, soft cheeses, such as burrata and Robiola di Roccaverano. A group of experts has also created a playlist on Spotify to listen to while tasting your favorite wines. All the tracks are themed, such as“ Champagne Supernova” by Oasis and“ Sober II” by Lorde.

Signorvino is a chain of wine shops with restaurants founded by Sandro Veronesi now counting 40 stores (their aim is to reach 50 stores by 2025, and 85 million euros turnover in 2024). Signorvino is also celebrating Champagne, which was its third best-selling denomination in 2023. At an average price of 62 euros per bottle, weighing 8% in value, Champagne is a premium choice for Signorvino customers. Franciacorta, instead, dominates the sparkling wine market in terms of volume, selling almost three times as much as Champagne (average price 31 euros), while Champagne maintains its prominent position thanks to its quality and reputation. On the sparkling wine panorama, Champagne was ranked the fifth best-selling Region, behind only Veneto, Lombardy, Tuscany and Piedmont. Data on an analysis of Signorvino sales revealed that some of the consumers ’favorites are the big Maisons, such as Dom Perignon, Ruinart, Louis Roederer, Moët & Chandon and Veuve Clicquot. There is growing interest for Blanc de Blancs Champagnes, which are appreciated for their elegance, while the Blanc de Noirs are chosen for their structure and complexity. “The Champagne festival is a special occasion to enhance a product that continues to win over our customers, with solid and growing sales”, Luca Pizzighella, General Manager of Signorvino, said. “ Buying wines from iconic Maisons, together with the growing popularity of small producers, confirm that Italian consumers are constantly searching for excellence and quality, and Signorvino is here to satisfy this demand”.

Copyright © 2000/2024