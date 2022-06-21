Luca Sarais (Cantine Isola) and Filippo Carraretto (La mia cantina), “Miglior Enotecari d’Italia”

Luca Sarais, leader of the famous “Cantine Isola” wine shop in Via Paolo Sarpi in Milan, in the “wine shop with bulk wine” category, and the young Filippo Carraretto from “La mia cantina” wine shop in Padua (also the winner of the Best Italian Under 30 Winemaker award, established with the aegis of the Consortium Vino Chianti Classico), in the “classic bottle shop” category, while the Miglior Enotecario d’Italia Abroad award, sponsored by the Consortium Vini della Valpolicella, was given to Daniele Leopardi of the “Tentazioni” in Montmartre in Paris. Here are the winners of the “Miglior Enotecario d’Italia” Competition in Italy, organized by Aepi - Associazione Enotecari Professionisti Italiani, led by Francesco Bonfio, with the award ceremony staged yesterday in the evocative Roman atmosphere of Villa Pallavicini Mori.

“The profession of the wine shop manager is full of peculiarities and facets, for this reason, we also wanted to research and discover talents who work outside national borders” says Francesco Bonfio, president of Aepi. With a competition that is also a search for talents that has also focused the spotlight on the new generation, young professionals “under 30” who allow this profession to look to the future with a new, modern and dynamic approach. The awards were presented by the President of the Agriculture Commission of the Chamber, Filippo Gallinella, while Gian Marco Centinaio, Undersecretary in the Draghi Government at the Ministry of Agriculture, sent a greeting message, that underlined the importance of the profession of wine shop manager in the spread of the knowledge related to wine necessary for conscious consumption, especially considering that wine is an integral part of Italian history and culture and not only the excellence of Made in Italy production and a pillar of the Mediterranean diet”.

The compliments of the Aepi jury go to all the six finalists who challenged each other for the last round of the “Best Enotecario d’Italia” Competition between classic bottle shops and public establishments specializing in the pouring of wine and spirits: Filippo Carraretto (Padua, La mia cantina) Andrea Lauducci (Ferrara, Enoteca Botrytis) Mattia Manganaro (Brescia, Biessewine), Luca Civerchia (Jesi, Enoteca Rossointenso) Pietro Palma (Prato, To Wine) Luca Sarais (Milan, Cantine Isola).

Who have not only faced tests but also experienced moments of advanced training possible thanks to the partnership with the Comité Champagne and the Brunello di Montalcino Consortium. One of the objectives of the competition was the creation of opportunities for union and contamination between the various skills of the winemakers in the competition. “Meet and allow professionals in the sector to discuss topics such as consultancy, contact with the consumer, technical knowledge regarding labels, the cultural bases to enhance the product, the human depth fundamental for this figure were the real winning key for this contest. Being part of it as president of the jury together with my colleagues: Chiara Giovoni, communicator, Leila Salimbeni, journalist, Cristian Deflorian of Pasta Felicetti and the professional sommelier Giuseppe Vaccarini was a great honor” explains Stefano Caffarri.

The collaboration with the Consortium that have decided to join and become a sponsor of the competition is also fundamental, Consortium Vini dei Colli Orientali del Friuli Ramandolo, Consortium Vini DOC delle Venezie, Consortium Vini Alto Adige, Consortium Vino Chianti Classico, Consortium for the Protection of Cirò Wines and Melissa, Consortium Vino Toscana, Consortium Vini del Trentino, Vini Colli Euganei Consortium, Consortium vini della Valpolicella, Enoteca Regionale del Barolo. To protect and support a profession, that of the wine shop manager, which is fundamental not only for commerce but also for communication, storytelling and the culture of wine.

