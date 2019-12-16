Lunadoro’s Nobile di Montepulciano Pagliareto 2015 on the Nobel Gala banquet table

At the Gala banquet in honor of the prestigious Nobel Prize winners, the Royal family of Sweden together with their 1.300 guests from all over the world, toasted with the “nobility” of Italian wine. That is to say, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano DOCG Pagliareto 2015 by Lunadoro, the winery in Montepulciano that is one of the jewels of Schenk Italian Wineries, and the only Italian wine starring at the Gala Banquet held recently in Stockholm City Hall. This wine comes from our winery that “is the expression of all our investments in human capital, technology and the territory, and it is giving us extraordinary satisfaction, confirming that the road we are taking is the right one”, commented Daniele Simoni, CEO of Schenk Italian Wineries. Schenk Italian Wineries is one of the top wine companies in Italy, and is part of the larger Schenk Group that has wineries and vineyards also in Switzerland, France and Spain.

To be accepted at the Nobel Gala Banquet table, Lunadoro had to pass a rigorous selection. The Nobel organizers first requested the three main Swedish importers to select 15 wines each from around the world, then they appointed a jury of wine experts, including sommeliers and the head chef of the ceremony, who chose three wines to accompany the menu. The only Italian wine admitted to the Nobel table, Lunadoro, was selected as the par excellence red wine, along with Champagne Brut “Les Folies de la Marquetterie” by Taittinger and the white Weingut Jurtschitsch 2017 Eiswein Grüner Veltliner. This was an exceptional goal for the small, but more and more esteemed wine company. Since Schenk Italian Wineries bought the winery, it has collected many awards, thanks to the work of the group’s expert agronomists and oenologists, (such as the recent awards, Tre Bicchieri in the Wine Guide of Italy of Gambero Rosso and the gold medal from Gilbert & Gaillard), which acknowledge the constant growth in the level of quality of the wines produced.

