Masi Prize to José Vouillamoz, Gilles Kepel, Alberto Bombassei, Federica Manzon, and Fabrizio Plessi

To José Vouillamoz, Swiss ampelographer and geneticist, author of the globally recognized reference book “Wine Grapes”, as well as numerous popular works which represent a fundamental contribution to the culture of wine, “for his internationally acclaimed research activity, which integrates advanced biotechnologies with the cultural and historical heritage of native grape varieties”, “Premio Masi Internazionale Civiltà del Vino” - “Masi International Prize for the Civilization of Wine” is awarded, dedicated to the most representative personalities who have contributed internationally to enhance the ancient culture of the vine and wine. And, still, to Alberto Bombassei, entrepreneur from Vicenza and founder of the Kilometro Rosso Science Park, “for his extraordinary contribution to technological innovation in the automotive sector and to the promotion of made in Italy”, alongside Federica Manzon, writer from Trieste, “for a literary work which delicately explores the complex dynamics between identity, memory, and belonging”, and to Fabrizio Plessi, international artist and pioneer of video art, “for his work which merges artistic tradition with technological transformation. His reflections on the humanization of technology and his numerous creations establish him as a pioneer and master of video art and video installations on an international level”, “Premio Masi Civiltà Veneta” - “Masi Prize for Venetian Civilization”, which celebrates individuals born or adopted in the Veneto region who stood out in literature, art, journalism, science, entertainment, and economics, and who, through their work, have promoted and enhanced the capabilities of the Venetian people in the broadest fields of human activity, embodying the fundamental values of a land shaped by the Serenissima Republic of Venice, and its millennial civilization. And, in the end, to Gilles Kepel, French political scientist, “for his tireless commitment to promoting understanding among cultures, religions, and civilizations; for his clear and profound analysis of phenomena that threaten social cohesion and peace; for having placed knowledge at the service of dialogue and truth, offering valuable tools for coexistence based on respect and listening”, “Premio Masi Internazionale Grosso D’Oro Veneziano” - “Masi International Grosso D’Oro Veneziano Prize” is awarded, dedicated to individuals who have contributed to spreading a message of culture throughout the world, fostering understanding among peoples that leads to solidarity, civil progress, and peace. These are the winners of the edition No.44 of the Masi Prize, which, since 1981 has brought nationally and internationally prominent figures to Valpolicella, who are highly representative of civilization and culture, thanks to the commitment of Masi Agricola, one of the region’s leading institutions, headed by Sandro Boscaini. “Progress and conflicts: paradoxes of the present” is the fil rouge of the 2025 edition, chosen in light of the extraordinary technological accelerations observed today, contrasted by global crises, inequalities, wars, and cultural fractures. The Masi Prize reflects on these paradoxes, selecting figures from various fields - industrial, artistic, literary, scientific, and sociopolitical - who can offer critical interpretations of our present.

“We live in an era of extraordinary potential, but also of great contradictions”, affirms Isabella Bossi Fedrigotti, president of Masi Foundation, while Sandro Boscaini, vicepresident of the Foundation and president of Masi Agricola, emphasizes that “we can’t consider progress only in terms of technical innovation. True progress is that which serves humanity and its dignity. Even wine, in this vision, takes on symbolic value: the fruit of a millennial culture, of respect for the land and harmony with the landscape, it speaks to us of relationships, identity, and time. In this sense, viticulture continues to concretely represent, even in this moment of difficulty and deep uncertainty, a civilization that reconciles development, human relationships, and aesthetic sense”. Marco Vigevani, secretary general of the Foundation, comments: “the winners of this edition of the prize do not merely excel in their fields: they offer profound insights into reality, raise essential questions, and propose concrete models of action. It is also a way to affirm that progress, to be truly meaningful, must be directed toward a collective, inclusive, and shared good. In this regard, the figure of Gilles Kepel, winner of “Grosso D’Oro Veneziano”, is emblematic. For years, he has rigorously deciphered the dynamics of radicalism and the crisis in the Mediterranean. His commitment in promoting dialogue among cultures and civilizations reminds us of the responsibility to deeply understand the causes of conflict, respecting differences to transform difficulties into opportunities for growth, cohesion, and peace”.

The event will take place on October 24th, with the traditional signing of the Amarone barrel in the historic Masi cellars, and the award ceremony at the new Monteleone21 wine culture center in Gargagnago di Valpolicella featuring a roundtable discussion with the awardees moderated by journalist Alessandro Milan.

