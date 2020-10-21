Massimo Bottura, Mauro Uliassi and Nino Di Costanzo: here is the podium of the “50 Top Italy”

The Osteria Francescana in Modena of the most awarded among the Italian chefs, Massimo Bottura, the Uliassi in Senigallia by Mauro Uliassi, and the Daní Maison in Ischia by Nino di Costanzo, which undermines the St. Hubertus in San Cassiano by chef Norbert Niederkofler (slipped to seventh place): it is the podium of the “50 Top Italy” 2021, the ranking edited by Barbara Guerra and Albert Sapere, together with the journalist Luciano Pignataro - unveiled yesterday in live streaming - that lines up the best of Italian cuisine, divided into four categories: “Low Cost”, “Trattoria/Osteria”, “I Migliori Ristoranti Italiani Fino a 120 euro” and “I Migliori Ristoranti Italiani Oltre i 120 euro”, the most prestigious tables in Italy. Where, at the foot of the podium, we find Le Calandre di Rubano in fourth place, the Duomo of Ragusa in the fifth position, Enrico Bartolini at Mudec in sixth place, St. Hubertus in San Cassiano in the seventh position, Piazza Duomo in Alba in eighth place, Don Alfonso 1890 in Sant’Agata sui Due Golfi in ninth position and La Pergola in Rome to close the first ten positions.
On the podium of “I Migliori Ristoranti Italiani Fino a 120 euro”, daGorini in San Piero in Bagno by Gianluca Gorini, L’Argine in Vencò in Dolcò del Collio by chef Antonia Klugman, and Lido 84 in Gardone Riviera by chef Riccardo Camanini. At the top among “Trattorie e Osterie”, the Antica Osteria del Mirasole in San Giovanni in Persiceto, La Brinca in Ne (Genoa) and Nù Trattoria Italiana dal 1960 - Trattoria di civiltà e libertà contadina in Acuto (Frosinone). Finally, for the category “Low Cost”, on the podium go up Panificio Bonci in Rome, from Gigione Hamburgeria and Braceria in Pomigliano d'Arco, and Anikò in Senigallia.
Also unveiled the special prizes: the “Plate of the Year 202” goes to “We Are All Connected Under One Roof” of the Osteria Francescana of Massimo Bottura; the “Lunch of the Year 202” is that of Uliassi; the “Pastry of the Year 2021” is that of Danì Maison; the “Sommelier of the Year 202” is Alessandro Tomberli of the Enoteca Pinchiorri; the “Hospitality 2021” award goes to Da Vittorio; the “Inspiration Model 2021” to the Cerea Family; the “Chef of the Year 2021” is Gianluca Gorini (daGorini); the “Best Wine List 2021” is that of Villa Maiella; the “Maître of the Year 2021” is Pino Savoia of Cannavacciuolo Bistrot Torino; the “Novelty of the Year 2021” is the Tre Olivi; the “Young Man of the Year 2021” is Antonio Ziantoni from Zia Restaurant; the “Enhancement of the Territory 2021” award at Antica Osteria del Mirasole; the “Performance of the Year 2021” is Trattoria Da Burde; the “Contemporary Trattoria 2021” is Irina Trattoria; the “Family Tradition 2021” award at Sora Maria e Arcangelo; the “Restaurant Manager of the Year 2021” to Piero Pompili of the Al Cambio Restaurant; the “Innovation and Sustainability 2021” award at the Bonci Bakery; the “Best Format 2021” award at Da Gigione Hamburgheria & Braceria; the “Forming the Future 2021” award to Matteo Lorito, Rector of the University of Naples Federico II.
“That of daGorini - the three curators comment - is the only change at the top of the previous edition. After all, Bottura, Cimini and Bonci's restaurants are to be considered, in their respective categories, three heavyweights of Italian catering, also internationally recognized. But the new generations are certainly not watching, as evidenced by the many quality signs, among the total 200 reviewed, led by young chefs and restaurateurs, starting with Gianluca Gorini. In the same way, if it is true that three out of four winners come from Emilia Romagna, ascertaining the great gastronomic history of this region, scrolling through the rankings it is easy to see how many different territories of Italy are represented, from North to South. This confirms how unique our country is on the world scene, soaked, from head to toe, in the culture of good food”.
Focus – “The Best Italian Restaurants over 120 euro”, from position n. 1 to n. 50
Osteria Francescana - Modena
Uliassi - Senigallia
Daní Maison - Ischia
Le Calandre - Rubano
Duomo - Ragusa
Enrico Bartolini MUDEC - Milano
St. Hubertus - San Cassiano in Badia
Piazza Duomo - Alba
Don Alfonso 1890 - Sant’Agata Sui Due Golfi
La Pergola - Roma
Taverna Estia - Brusciano
Enoteca Pinchiorri - Firenze
Madonnina del Pescatore - Senigallia
Da Vittorio - Brusaporto
Dal Pescatore Santini - Canneto sull’Oglio
Villa Feltrinelli - Gargnano
Villa Crespi - Orta San Giulio
VUN Andrea Aprea - Milano
Seta by Antonio Guida - Milano
La Peca - Lonigo
Agli Amici - Udine
Reale - Castel di Sangro
Glam - Venezia
La Madernassa - Guarene
Angelo Sabatelli Ristorante - Putignano
La Torre del Saracino - Vico Equense
Il Pagliaccio - Roma
Del Cambio - Torino
Antica Osteria Cera - Campagna Lupia
Il Palagio - Firenze
Laite - Sappada
Harry’s Piccolo - Trieste
Il Luogo di Aimo e Nadia - Milano
Caino - Montemerano
Pashà - Conversano
La Trota dal 1963 - Rivodutri
Casa Perbellini - Verona
Casa Vissani - Baschi
Terra - Sarentino
Pipero Roma - Roma
Ristorante Berton - Milano
Enoteca La Torre - Roma
Accursio Ristorante - Modica
Inkiostro - Parma
Aqua Crua - Barbarano Vicentino
Signum - Salina
El Molin - Cavalese
Per Me Giulio Terrinoni - Roma
Christian & Manuel Ristorante
Vitantonio Lombardo Ristorante - Matera
Focus – “The Best Italian Restaurants up to 120 euro”, from position n. 1 to n. 50
daGorini - San Piero in Bagno
L’Argine a Vencò - Dolegna del Collio
Lido 84 - Gardone Riviera
Qafiz - Santa Cristina D’aspromonte
D’O - Cornaredo
Pascucci al Porticciolo - Fiumicino
Abbruzzino - Catanzaro
Materia - Cernobbio
Villa Maiella - Guardiagrele
Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura - Firenze
Ristorante Andreina - Loreto
Oasis Sapori Antichi - Vallesaccarda
Condividere - Torino
Abocar Due Cucine - Rimini
28 Posti - Milano
Balìce - Milazzo
Guido - Rimini
Ristorante I Portici - Bologna
Cannavacciuolo Bistrot Torino - Torino
Damini Macelleria & Affini - Arzignano
Ristorante Giglio - Lucca
SUD Ristorante - Quarto
Danilo Ciavattini - Viterbo
Taverna del Capitano - Massa Lubrense
Il Marin - Genova
Locanda di Orta - Orta San Giulio
Tre Olivi - Capaccio Paestum
L’Asinello - Castelnuovo Berardenga
Marconi Ristorante - Sasso Marconi
Hostaria Ducale - Genova
Zur Rose Restaurant - San Michele Appiano
Ristorante Romano - Viareggio
Romolo Al Porto - Anzio
Tordomatto - Roma
Stube Gourmet - Asiago
Casa Rapisarda - Numana
Zash - Riposto
Gambero Rosso - Marina di Gioisa Ionica
Corteinfiore - Trani
Il Bavaglino - Terrasini
Acqua Pazza - Ponza
Nostrano - Pesaro
Restaurant Zum Löwen - Tesimo
Antica Corte Pallavicina - Polesine Parmense
I Pupi - Bagheria
La Bandiera - Civitella Casanova
Zia Restaurant - Roma
Roscioli Salumeria con Cucina - Roma
Caracol Gourmet - Bacoli
Quintessenza Ristorante - Trani
