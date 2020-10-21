Massimo Bottura, Mauro Uliassi and Nino Di Costanzo: here is the podium of the “50 Top Italy”

The Osteria Francescana in Modena of the most awarded among the Italian chefs, Massimo Bottura, the Uliassi in Senigallia by Mauro Uliassi, and the Daní Maison in Ischia by Nino di Costanzo, which undermines the St. Hubertus in San Cassiano by chef Norbert Niederkofler (slipped to seventh place): it is the podium of the “50 Top Italy” 2021, the ranking edited by Barbara Guerra and Albert Sapere, together with the journalist Luciano Pignataro - unveiled yesterday in live streaming - that lines up the best of Italian cuisine, divided into four categories: “Low Cost”, “Trattoria/Osteria”, “I Migliori Ristoranti Italiani Fino a 120 euro” and “I Migliori Ristoranti Italiani Oltre i 120 euro”, the most prestigious tables in Italy. Where, at the foot of the podium, we find Le Calandre di Rubano in fourth place, the Duomo of Ragusa in the fifth position, Enrico Bartolini at Mudec in sixth place, St. Hubertus in San Cassiano in the seventh position, Piazza Duomo in Alba in eighth place, Don Alfonso 1890 in Sant’Agata sui Due Golfi in ninth position and La Pergola in Rome to close the first ten positions.

On the podium of “I Migliori Ristoranti Italiani Fino a 120 euro”, daGorini in San Piero in Bagno by Gianluca Gorini, L’Argine in Vencò in Dolcò del Collio by chef Antonia Klugman, and Lido 84 in Gardone Riviera by chef Riccardo Camanini. At the top among “Trattorie e Osterie”, the Antica Osteria del Mirasole in San Giovanni in Persiceto, La Brinca in Ne (Genoa) and Nù Trattoria Italiana dal 1960 - Trattoria di civiltà e libertà contadina in Acuto (Frosinone). Finally, for the category “Low Cost”, on the podium go up Panificio Bonci in Rome, from Gigione Hamburgeria and Braceria in Pomigliano d'Arco, and Anikò in Senigallia.

Also unveiled the special prizes: the “Plate of the Year 202” goes to “We Are All Connected Under One Roof” of the Osteria Francescana of Massimo Bottura; the “Lunch of the Year 202” is that of Uliassi; the “Pastry of the Year 2021” is that of Danì Maison; the “Sommelier of the Year 202” is Alessandro Tomberli of the Enoteca Pinchiorri; the “Hospitality 2021” award goes to Da Vittorio; the “Inspiration Model 2021” to the Cerea Family; the “Chef of the Year 2021” is Gianluca Gorini (daGorini); the “Best Wine List 2021” is that of Villa Maiella; the “Maître of the Year 2021” is Pino Savoia of Cannavacciuolo Bistrot Torino; the “Novelty of the Year 2021” is the Tre Olivi; the “Young Man of the Year 2021” is Antonio Ziantoni from Zia Restaurant; the “Enhancement of the Territory 2021” award at Antica Osteria del Mirasole; the “Performance of the Year 2021” is Trattoria Da Burde; the “Contemporary Trattoria 2021” is Irina Trattoria; the “Family Tradition 2021” award at Sora Maria e Arcangelo; the “Restaurant Manager of the Year 2021” to Piero Pompili of the Al Cambio Restaurant; the “Innovation and Sustainability 2021” award at the Bonci Bakery; the “Best Format 2021” award at Da Gigione Hamburgheria & Braceria; the “Forming the Future 2021” award to Matteo Lorito, Rector of the University of Naples Federico II.

“That of daGorini - the three curators comment - is the only change at the top of the previous edition. After all, Bottura, Cimini and Bonci's restaurants are to be considered, in their respective categories, three heavyweights of Italian catering, also internationally recognized. But the new generations are certainly not watching, as evidenced by the many quality signs, among the total 200 reviewed, led by young chefs and restaurateurs, starting with Gianluca Gorini. In the same way, if it is true that three out of four winners come from Emilia Romagna, ascertaining the great gastronomic history of this region, scrolling through the rankings it is easy to see how many different territories of Italy are represented, from North to South. This confirms how unique our country is on the world scene, soaked, from head to toe, in the culture of good food”.

Focus – “The Best Italian Restaurants over 120 euro”, from position n. 1 to n. 50

Osteria Francescana - Modena

Uliassi - Senigallia

Daní Maison - Ischia

Le Calandre - Rubano

Duomo - Ragusa

Enrico Bartolini MUDEC - Milano

St. Hubertus - San Cassiano in Badia

Piazza Duomo - Alba

Don Alfonso 1890 - Sant’Agata Sui Due Golfi

La Pergola - Roma

Taverna Estia - Brusciano

Enoteca Pinchiorri - Firenze

Madonnina del Pescatore - Senigallia

Da Vittorio - Brusaporto

Dal Pescatore Santini - Canneto sull’Oglio

Villa Feltrinelli - Gargnano

Villa Crespi - Orta San Giulio

VUN Andrea Aprea - Milano

Seta by Antonio Guida - Milano

La Peca - Lonigo

Agli Amici - Udine

Reale - Castel di Sangro

Glam - Venezia

La Madernassa - Guarene

Angelo Sabatelli Ristorante - Putignano

La Torre del Saracino - Vico Equense

Il Pagliaccio - Roma

Del Cambio - Torino

Antica Osteria Cera - Campagna Lupia

Il Palagio - Firenze

Laite - Sappada

Harry’s Piccolo - Trieste

Il Luogo di Aimo e Nadia - Milano

Caino - Montemerano

Pashà - Conversano

La Trota dal 1963 - Rivodutri

Casa Perbellini - Verona

Casa Vissani - Baschi

Terra - Sarentino

Pipero Roma - Roma

Ristorante Berton - Milano

Enoteca La Torre - Roma

Accursio Ristorante - Modica

Inkiostro - Parma

Aqua Crua - Barbarano Vicentino

Signum - Salina

El Molin - Cavalese

Per Me Giulio Terrinoni - Roma

Christian & Manuel Ristorante

Vitantonio Lombardo Ristorante - Matera

Focus – “The Best Italian Restaurants up to 120 euro”, from position n. 1 to n. 50

daGorini - San Piero in Bagno

L’Argine a Vencò - Dolegna del Collio

Lido 84 - Gardone Riviera

Qafiz - Santa Cristina D’aspromonte

D’O - Cornaredo

Pascucci al Porticciolo - Fiumicino

Abbruzzino - Catanzaro

Materia - Cernobbio

Villa Maiella - Guardiagrele

Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura - Firenze

Ristorante Andreina - Loreto

Oasis Sapori Antichi - Vallesaccarda

Condividere - Torino

Abocar Due Cucine - Rimini

28 Posti - Milano

Balìce - Milazzo

Guido - Rimini

Ristorante I Portici - Bologna

Cannavacciuolo Bistrot Torino - Torino

Damini Macelleria & Affini - Arzignano

Ristorante Giglio - Lucca

SUD Ristorante - Quarto

Danilo Ciavattini - Viterbo

Taverna del Capitano - Massa Lubrense

Il Marin - Genova

Locanda di Orta - Orta San Giulio

Tre Olivi - Capaccio Paestum

L’Asinello - Castelnuovo Berardenga

Marconi Ristorante - Sasso Marconi

Hostaria Ducale - Genova

Zur Rose Restaurant - San Michele Appiano

Ristorante Romano - Viareggio

Romolo Al Porto - Anzio

Tordomatto - Roma

Stube Gourmet - Asiago

Casa Rapisarda - Numana

Zash - Riposto

Gambero Rosso - Marina di Gioisa Ionica

Corteinfiore - Trani

Il Bavaglino - Terrasini

Acqua Pazza - Ponza

Nostrano - Pesaro

Restaurant Zum Löwen - Tesimo

Antica Corte Pallavicina - Polesine Parmense

I Pupi - Bagheria

La Bandiera - Civitella Casanova

Zia Restaurant - Roma

Roscioli Salumeria con Cucina - Roma

Caracol Gourmet - Bacoli

Quintessenza Ristorante - Trani

Copyright © 2000/2020