Massimo Bottura, Mauro Uliassi and Norbert Niederkofler: here is the elite of the “50 Top Italy”

The Osteria Francescana in Modena of the most award-winning Italian chefs, Massimo Bottura, the Uliassi di Senigallia by Mauro Uliassi and the St. Hubertus of San Cassiano by chef Norbert Niederkofler: here is the elite of Italian catering according to the “50 Top Italy”, the ranking edited by Barbara Guerra and Albert Sapere, along with journalist Luciano Pignataro, which lines up the best of Italian cuisine, divided into four categories: “Low Cost”, “Trattoria / Osteria”, “I Migliori Ristoranti Italiani Fino a 120 euro” and “I Migliori Ristoranti Italiani Oltre i 120 euro”, which brings together the top addresses of the Belpaese, with the position no. 4 the Danì Maison of Ischia, at number 5 the Piazza Duomo of Alba, at number 6 the Duomo of Ragusa, at number 7 La Pergola of the Rome Cavalieri of Rome, at number 8 the Taverna Estia of Brusciano, at number 9 the Enrico Bartolini at Mudec of Milan and the Vun of Andrea Aprea, again in Milan, to close the top ten positions.
Unveiled, in the scene presentation in Rome, in the setting of the Eliseo Theater, also the Special Awards, which went to Chef Ciccio Sultano del Duomo (Ragusa) for the Valorisation of the Territory and Marco Ambrosino of 28 Posti (Milan) for Mediterranean Cuisine, while the Prizes dedicated to the hall and the sommelier went to Maurizio Paparello, sommelier of Roscioli Salumeria con Cucina (Rome), prize Servire il Vino in Italia, to Salvatore Salerno de Il Lago (Geneva), with the prize Consorzio Tutela Prosecco Doc Servire il Vino all’Estero e al Pashà di Conversano (Bari), whose reception is taken care of by Antonello Magistà, with the recognition for the Reception in Italy.
And again, the Model Inspiration Award to Umberto Bombana of Hong Kong’s 8 e Mezzo Bombana, the Communicating Wine Award to Alessandro Scorsone, the Italian Hospitality in the World Award to Don Alfonso 1890 Toronto, the Contemporary Hall Award to Giuseppe Palmieri of the Osteria Francescana di Modena, the Constancy Award in Time Abroad at Acquerello in Munich, the Innovation and Sustainability Award at the St. Hubertus by Norbert Niederkofler, the Wine Culture Award in Italy to the Ristorante Consorzio in Turin, the Best Award Italian Service in the World to Heinz Beck Tokyo, the Cuoco del Futuro Award to Davide Guidara of the SUM Restaurant in Catania and the Award Formare il Futuro at Alma - International School of Italian Cuisine.
On stage also the first three classified of “The Best Italian Restaurants in the World 2019”, international section of the guide, edited by Guido Barendson, which saw the triumph of the restaurant Passerini in Paris, chef Giovanni Passerini, followed in second place by Don Alfonso 1890 in Toronto, Canada, and in third place by the Heinz Beck Restaurant in Tokyo, Japan. On the podium of “I Migliori Ristoranti Italiani fino a 120 euro”, climb, instead, the Argine a Vencò di Dolegna sul Collio, the Lido 84 di Gardone Riviera and the 28 Posti di Milano, in a top ten where there is also the Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura in Florence (n. 4), Pascucci al Porticciolo (n. 5) in Fiumicino, Antica Osteria Nonna Rosa in Vico Equense (n. 6), Materia in Cernobbio (n. 7), Oasis Sapori Antichi in Valle Saccarda (n. 8), Da Gorini (n. 9) in San Piero in Bagno and La Tana Gourmet in Asiago (n. 10).
Focus - “The Best Italian Restaurants over 120 euros”, from 50 to 1
50. Vitantonio Lombardo Ristorante - Matera
49. El Molin - Cavalese
48. Antica Osteria Cera - Campagna Lupia
47. El Coq - Vicenza
46. Harry’s Piccolo - Trieste
45. Per Me Giulio Terrinoni - Roma
44. Magnolia - Cesenatico
43. Locanda Don Serafino - Ragusa
42. Pashà Ristorante - Conversano
41. Christian & Manuel Ristorante - Vercelli
40. Il Luogo Di Aimo E Nadia - Milano
39. Joia - Milano
38. La Trota - Rivodutri
37. Venissa - Venezia
36. La Peca - Lonigo
35. Caino - Montemerano
34. Aqua Crua - Barbarano Vicentino
33. Cracco - Milano
32. La Madia - Licata
31. Bros’ - Lecce
30. Il Palagio - Firenze
29. Angelo Sabatelli Ristorante - Putignano
28. Colline Ciociare - Acuto
27. Villa Feltrinelli - Gargnano
26. Contraste - Milano
25. Del Cambio - Torino
24. Casa Perbellini - Verona
23. Enoteca Pinchiorri - Firenze
22. Casa Vissani - Baschi
21. Agli Amici - Udine
20. La Torre Del Saracino - Vico Equense
19. Reale - Castel Di Sangro
18. Villa Crespi - Orta San Giulio
17. Seta By Antonio Guida - Milano
16. Il Pagliaccio - Roma
15. Da Vittorio - Brusaporto
14. Dal Pescatore Santini - Canneto Sull’Oglio
13. Madonnina Del Pescatore - Senigallia
12. Don Alfonso 1890 - Sant’Agata Sui Due Golfi
11. Le Calandre - Rubano
10. Vun by Andrea Aprea - Milano
9. Enrico Bartolini Mudec - Milano
8. Taverna Estia - Brusciano
7. La Pergola del Rome Cavalieri - Roma
6. Duomo - Ragusa
5. Piazza Duomo - Alba
4. Danì Maison - Ischia
3. St. Hubertus - San Cassiano
2. Uliassi - Senigallia
1. Osteria Francescana - Modena
Focus - “The Best Italian Restaurants up to 120 euros”, from 50 to 1
50. Corteinfiore - Trani
49. Ristorante I Pupi - Bagheria
48. Zia Restaurant - Roma
47. Casa Leali - Puegnago del Garda
46. Tordomatto - Roma
45. Piazzetta Milù - Castellammare di Stabia
44. Ristorante Zum Löwen - Tesimo
43. Casa Rapisarda - Numana
42. Stube Gourmet -Asiago
41. La Pineta - Marina di Bibbona
40. Il Tino - Fiumicino
39. Ristorante Giglio - Lucca
38. Il Faro di Capo d’Orso - Maiori
37. Gambero Rosso - Marina Di Gioiosa Ionica
36. Ristorante Villa Maiella - Guardiagrele
35. SUD Ristorante - Quarto
34. Locanda di Orta - Orta San Giulio
33. Romolo al Porto - Anzio
32. La Trattoria Enrico Bartolini - Castiglione della Pescaia
31. Zur Rose - San Michele Appiano
30. Ristorante Romano - Viareggio
29. Al Metrò - San Salvo Marina
28. Damini Macelleria & Affini - Arzignano
27. Trattoria Zappatori - Pinerolo
26. Il Bavaglino - Terrasini
25. Ristorante Marconi - Sasso Marconi
24. Abocar Due Cucine - Rimini
23. Acqua Pazza - Ponza
22. Accursio Ristorante - Modica
21. L’Arcangelo - Roma
20. Guido - Rimini
19. I Portici - Bologna
18. La Bandiera - Civitella Casanova
17. L’Imbuto - Lucca
16. Taverna del Capitano - Nerano
15. Qafiz - Santa Cristina D’Aspromonte
14. Ristorante Andreina - Loreto
13. D’O - Cornaredo
12. Ristorante Abbruzzino - Catanzaro
11. Ristorante Laite - Sappada
10. La Tana Gourmet - Asiago
9. Da Gorini - San Piero in Bagno
8. Oasis Sapori Antichi - Valle Saccarda
7. Materia - Cernobbio
6. Antica Osteria Nonna Rosa - Vico Equense
5. Pascucci al Porticciolo - Fiumicino
4. Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura - Firenze
3. 28 Posti - Milano
2. Lido 84 - Gardone Riviera
1. L’Argine a Vencò - Dolegna del Collio
