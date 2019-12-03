Massimo Bottura, Mauro Uliassi and Norbert Niederkofler: here is the elite of the “50 Top Italy”

The Osteria Francescana in Modena of the most award-winning Italian chefs, Massimo Bottura, the Uliassi di Senigallia by Mauro Uliassi and the St. Hubertus of San Cassiano by chef Norbert Niederkofler: here is the elite of Italian catering according to the “50 Top Italy”, the ranking edited by Barbara Guerra and Albert Sapere, along with journalist Luciano Pignataro, which lines up the best of Italian cuisine, divided into four categories: “Low Cost”, “Trattoria / Osteria”, “I Migliori Ristoranti Italiani Fino a 120 euro” and “I Migliori Ristoranti Italiani Oltre i 120 euro”, which brings together the top addresses of the Belpaese, with the position no. 4 the Danì Maison of Ischia, at number 5 the Piazza Duomo of Alba, at number 6 the Duomo of Ragusa, at number 7 La Pergola of the Rome Cavalieri of Rome, at number 8 the Taverna Estia of Brusciano, at number 9 the Enrico Bartolini at Mudec of Milan and the Vun of Andrea Aprea, again in Milan, to close the top ten positions.

Unveiled, in the scene presentation in Rome, in the setting of the Eliseo Theater, also the Special Awards, which went to Chef Ciccio Sultano del Duomo (Ragusa) for the Valorisation of the Territory and Marco Ambrosino of 28 Posti (Milan) for Mediterranean Cuisine, while the Prizes dedicated to the hall and the sommelier went to Maurizio Paparello, sommelier of Roscioli Salumeria con Cucina (Rome), prize Servire il Vino in Italia, to Salvatore Salerno de Il Lago (Geneva), with the prize Consorzio Tutela Prosecco Doc Servire il Vino all’Estero e al Pashà di Conversano (Bari), whose reception is taken care of by Antonello Magistà, with the recognition for the Reception in Italy.

And again, the Model Inspiration Award to Umberto Bombana of Hong Kong’s 8 e Mezzo Bombana, the Communicating Wine Award to Alessandro Scorsone, the Italian Hospitality in the World Award to Don Alfonso 1890 Toronto, the Contemporary Hall Award to Giuseppe Palmieri of the Osteria Francescana di Modena, the Constancy Award in Time Abroad at Acquerello in Munich, the Innovation and Sustainability Award at the St. Hubertus by Norbert Niederkofler, the Wine Culture Award in Italy to the Ristorante Consorzio in Turin, the Best Award Italian Service in the World to Heinz Beck Tokyo, the Cuoco del Futuro Award to Davide Guidara of the SUM Restaurant in Catania and the Award Formare il Futuro at Alma - International School of Italian Cuisine.

On stage also the first three classified of “The Best Italian Restaurants in the World 2019”, international section of the guide, edited by Guido Barendson, which saw the triumph of the restaurant Passerini in Paris, chef Giovanni Passerini, followed in second place by Don Alfonso 1890 in Toronto, Canada, and in third place by the Heinz Beck Restaurant in Tokyo, Japan. On the podium of “I Migliori Ristoranti Italiani fino a 120 euro”, climb, instead, the Argine a Vencò di Dolegna sul Collio, the Lido 84 di Gardone Riviera and the 28 Posti di Milano, in a top ten where there is also the Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura in Florence (n. 4), Pascucci al Porticciolo (n. 5) in Fiumicino, Antica Osteria Nonna Rosa in Vico Equense (n. 6), Materia in Cernobbio (n. 7), Oasis Sapori Antichi in Valle Saccarda (n. 8), Da Gorini (n. 9) in San Piero in Bagno and La Tana Gourmet in Asiago (n. 10).

Focus - “The Best Italian Restaurants over 120 euros”, from 50 to 1

50. Vitantonio Lombardo Ristorante - Matera

49. El Molin - Cavalese

48. Antica Osteria Cera - Campagna Lupia

47. El Coq - Vicenza

46. Harry’s Piccolo - Trieste

45. Per Me Giulio Terrinoni - Roma

44. Magnolia - Cesenatico

43. Locanda Don Serafino - Ragusa

42. Pashà Ristorante - Conversano

41. Christian & Manuel Ristorante - Vercelli

40. Il Luogo Di Aimo E Nadia - Milano

39. Joia - Milano

38. La Trota - Rivodutri

37. Venissa - Venezia

36. La Peca - Lonigo

35. Caino - Montemerano

34. Aqua Crua - Barbarano Vicentino

33. Cracco - Milano

32. La Madia - Licata

31. Bros’ - Lecce

30. Il Palagio - Firenze

29. Angelo Sabatelli Ristorante - Putignano

28. Colline Ciociare - Acuto

27. Villa Feltrinelli - Gargnano

26. Contraste - Milano

25. Del Cambio - Torino

24. Casa Perbellini - Verona

23. Enoteca Pinchiorri - Firenze

22. Casa Vissani - Baschi

21. Agli Amici - Udine

20. La Torre Del Saracino - Vico Equense

19. Reale - Castel Di Sangro

18. Villa Crespi - Orta San Giulio

17. Seta By Antonio Guida - Milano

16. Il Pagliaccio - Roma

15. Da Vittorio - Brusaporto

14. Dal Pescatore Santini - Canneto Sull’Oglio

13. Madonnina Del Pescatore - Senigallia

12. Don Alfonso 1890 - Sant’Agata Sui Due Golfi

11. Le Calandre - Rubano

10. Vun by Andrea Aprea - Milano

9. Enrico Bartolini Mudec - Milano

8. Taverna Estia - Brusciano

7. La Pergola del Rome Cavalieri - Roma

6. Duomo - Ragusa

5. Piazza Duomo - Alba

4. Danì Maison - Ischia

3. St. Hubertus - San Cassiano

2. Uliassi - Senigallia

1. Osteria Francescana - Modena

Focus - “The Best Italian Restaurants up to 120 euros”, from 50 to 1

50. Corteinfiore - Trani

49. Ristorante I Pupi - Bagheria

48. Zia Restaurant - Roma

47. Casa Leali - Puegnago del Garda

46. Tordomatto - Roma

45. Piazzetta Milù - Castellammare di Stabia

44. Ristorante Zum Löwen - Tesimo

43. Casa Rapisarda - Numana

42. Stube Gourmet -Asiago

41. La Pineta - Marina di Bibbona

40. Il Tino - Fiumicino

39. Ristorante Giglio - Lucca

38. Il Faro di Capo d’Orso - Maiori

37. Gambero Rosso - Marina Di Gioiosa Ionica

36. Ristorante Villa Maiella - Guardiagrele

35. SUD Ristorante - Quarto

34. Locanda di Orta - Orta San Giulio

33. Romolo al Porto - Anzio

32. La Trattoria Enrico Bartolini - Castiglione della Pescaia

31. Zur Rose - San Michele Appiano

30. Ristorante Romano - Viareggio

29. Al Metrò - San Salvo Marina

28. Damini Macelleria & Affini - Arzignano

27. Trattoria Zappatori - Pinerolo

26. Il Bavaglino - Terrasini

25. Ristorante Marconi - Sasso Marconi

24. Abocar Due Cucine - Rimini

23. Acqua Pazza - Ponza

22. Accursio Ristorante - Modica

21. L’Arcangelo - Roma

20. Guido - Rimini

19. I Portici - Bologna

18. La Bandiera - Civitella Casanova

17. L’Imbuto - Lucca

16. Taverna del Capitano - Nerano

15. Qafiz - Santa Cristina D’Aspromonte

14. Ristorante Andreina - Loreto

13. D’O - Cornaredo

12. Ristorante Abbruzzino - Catanzaro

11. Ristorante Laite - Sappada

10. La Tana Gourmet - Asiago

9. Da Gorini - San Piero in Bagno

8. Oasis Sapori Antichi - Valle Saccarda

7. Materia - Cernobbio

6. Antica Osteria Nonna Rosa - Vico Equense

5. Pascucci al Porticciolo - Fiumicino

4. Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura - Firenze

3. 28 Posti - Milano

2. Lido 84 - Gardone Riviera

1. L’Argine a Vencò - Dolegna del Collio

