Matteo Lunelli at the helm of the Altagamma Foundation for the 3-year period 2020-2022

“Made in Italy continues to have an extraordinary evocative power linked to our territories, our know-how and our lifestyle. However, the macroeconomic scenarios will require Altagamma companies to know how to intercept a new consumer, who will be Asian, young, digital and attentive to the values of which the brand is an ambassador. Internationality, sustainability and contemporaneity are therefore the three strategic pillars that will inspire our activities in the next three years”. Here is the manifesto by Matteo Lunelli, president of the Trentodoc Cantine Ferrari brand and new president of Fondazione Altagamma, which brings together the 110 companies of the Italian cultural and creative high industry, for the 3-year period 2020-2022, which receives the baton from Andrea Illy, in the running for the presidency of Confindustria. From the world of wine also come the vice president of Alimemtare, Giovanni Geddes de Filicaja, CEO of the Frescobaldi Group and, among the councillors, Maurizio Zanella, president of the Franciacorta brand Ca’ del Bosco, and Carmen Moretti, CEO of L’Alberata and L’Andana, the relays immersed in the vineyards of the Terra Moretti Group.

Focus - The three strategic pillars of the Altagamma Foundation for the three-year period 2020-2022

Internationality: to support the international strategies of its Members, Altagamma will consolidate and expand its network of relationships in the main markets. After the Netherlands and China, the Altagamma Club project will continue, bringing together the managers of the member companies in different countries, to indentify joint projects and new opportunities for narrating the Italian way of life, in collaboration with Embassies and Consulates. The network of Altagamma International Honorary Members, companies and institutions that promote in various forms the beautiful, good and well-made of our country in the world will also be expanded. Finally, to attract high-end tourists to fall in love with our lifestyle, the Altagamma Italian Experiences project will continue, itineraries and experiences that include exclusive visits to member companies.

Sustainability: in line with the Sustainable Development Objectives identified by the United Nations (UN), for Altagamma Corporate Social Responsibility is an essential element for companies of excellence, with an economic impact and not just reputation. Altagamma will offer opportunities for the exchange of best practices and will support its members in their transformation programs towards sustainable business models from a social, environmental and governance point of view.

Contemporaneity: contemporaneity must become an intrinsic element of Made in Italy as much as tradition and cultural identity. The challenge of the future will be the ability to innovate and to intercept the new generations, in particular by exploiting digital communication channels. Altagamma will be engaged in the analysis of these phenomena with research and dedicated initiatives such as the organization of a renewed Digital Day. The Next Design Perspectives project, now in its third year, is also continuing to investigate future creativity trends and explore opportunities arising from ongoing macro-changes.

