McKinsey and EuroCommerce research: private label is worth 35% of the food & wine market in Europe

The market share of private-label products in FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) in Europe in 2021 was 34.7 % of the total, with peaks of 49.5% in the UK, 41.4% in the Netherlands, while worth 30% of purchases in Germany, and just over 34% in Italy and France. Data emerging from McKinsey and EuroCommerce’s report on the State of Food Retailing 2022 (conducted by interviewing 60 food industry CEOs in Europe and on the results of a survey of more than 12,000 consumers in nine European countries), presented at “World of private label”, the industry’s most important trade fair (staged today May 31 and June 1 in Amsterdam). Which, in keeping with tradition, also presented the “Salute to Excellence Awards” from Plma, the global association for the promotion of private label.

A total of 78 food and non-food products were awarded, selected by international juries composed of former distributors, chefs, nutritionists and journalists, who reviewed 450 references introduced in 2021 by 51 distributors in 20 countries, from whose characteristics, in addition to a well-established focus on sustainability, clear trends emerged, ranging from the promotion of a safer and healthier lifestyle that satisfies the consumer’s desire to ensure safety and health for themselves and their families in the future, to an increased focus on high-quality plant-based foods, and from local companies.

Among the 78 awards, 14 were given to Germany and 13 to Italy. A separate chapter, as always, has wine, to which the “Salute to Excellence Wine Awards” are dedicated, with a jury made up of Masters of Wine, sommeliers, journalists and merchants who analyzed 80 labels from 13 distributors from 7 countries, judged by varietal, style and denomination for best quality and best value, in 16 categories. And there is no shortage of awards for Italy, of course. In the “Italian Red” category, the “Best Quality” award went to the Dutch chain Albert Heijn with the AH Excellent Selectie Cangrande Valpolicella Ripasso Doc 2019, while the “Best value” is Despar’s Pintisanto Primitivo di Manduria Doc 2019 from Germany. Again, in the “Italian whites” category, the best in both quality and price is Plus Biologische Pinot Grigio Terre Siciliane Igt 2021 from the Dutch chain Plus Retail Bv, while among the “Sparklings”, the “Best Quality and Best Value” award goes to Tenuta Sorgimento Prosecco Doc Brut Biologico from the Migross brand, in Italy, with the same wine grabbing the “Best Value” awards in the “Organic” category, but in the Netherlands, while the “Best quality” is Despar’s Conte del Doss Franciacorta Doc Pas Dosé Organic, in Italy. Both from Sicily, however, come the best Rosés: the “Best Quality” is the Casalina di Siziano Nero d’Avola Rosato Sicilia Doc 2021 for Metro Deutschland, in Germany, while the “Best Value” is the Cantarello Pinot Grigio Blush Terre Siciliane Igt 2020 for Aldi, in the Netherlands. Among the curiosities, Hema Netherlands received recognition for the innovative packaging of its Positive Rosé Umbria Igt 2021 and Positive White Wine Umbria Igt 2021 wines.

“I would like to congratulate all of the distributors who participated in the Contest”, said Peggy Davies, Plma president, “and the awards show that distributor brands are the leading players in the retail industry and fully meet consumer expectations for quality, convenience and flavor”.

