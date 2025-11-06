“Merano WineFestival” 2025, the “good salon” where one can meet the best Italian wineries

After the grape harvest has been archived, starting from the latest crop now resting in the cellar, it is time for Italian wine to reflect on the future in a changing world, among declining consumption, new lifestyles, the climate challenge, and the need to compete in global markets. It does that at the “Merano WineFestival” 2025, the “good salon” of Italy of wine, which, from tomorrow until November, 11th, under the direction of its founder Helmuth Köcher, brings together in Merano the finest Italian and international wine and food producers to meet industry professionals as well as wine enthusiasts arriving from all over Italy, among the vineyards of South Tyrol, immersed in the spectacular magic of autumn foliage. And, this is the backdrop for the edition No. 34 on “red carpet,” dedicated to “Vision: Wine & Food Creators”, i.e. the creators of the wine and food world who face many challenges, as Köcher explained in an exclusive interview with WineNews - over 1,000 wineries (whose wines, more than 2,000, will, for the first time, also be available for purchase, and who will meet buyers in collaboration with Ice Agency) and 130 food producers (for a total of 1,300 companies) will participate in tastings, show cooking, masterclasses, and talks. But also 100 wines from all Italian regions competing for the “WineHunter Platinum Awards”, 10 “Cult Oenologists” of 2025, and “WineHunter Stars”, 8 oustanding figures in the wine and food world honored for their passion, dedication, and extraordinary commitment with guest star Andrea Bocelli, the tenor-vinegrower with Bocelli 1831, in Lajatico, in Tuscany, and WineNews among the awardees.

The 2025 edition of the Merano WineFestival is inspired to theme “Vision: Wine & Food Creators”, a tribute to producers as true architects of the future of taste. In a constantly evolving world, the Festival chooses to celebrate those who, with intuition and courage, look beyond the present, building a new concept of wine and gastronomy rooted in territorial identity, innovation, and sustainability. This theme will be explored tomorrow, November, 7th, in its many facets during panels making up the Summit “Respiro e Grido della Terra” - “Breath and Cry of the Earth” at the Puccini Theater, with opening greetings by Helmuth Köcher and Julien Dumercq, director of the International Viticulture and Enology Society (Ives), followed by four scientific panels on viticulture and winemaking curated by Ives. To follow, a discussion about “Evoluzioni digitali in cantina” - “Digital evolutions in the cellar”, among virtual stores to precision agriculture, with the experiences of Riccardo Valletti of Connected Reality and Alex Terzariol and Elisabetta Ripamonti of MMDesign. The summit continues on November 8th with panel “Dall’Italia al mondo: Merano WineFestival verso i mercati del futuro” - “From Italy to the world: Merano WineFestival towards future markets” focusing on the ability of Italian producers to expand into strategic international markets such as Brazil, Canada, China, Georgia, and Japan. To follow, the screenings of the films “Born to celebrate” and “Future is our heritage,” directed by director Carlo Guttadauro and featuring Cantina Colterenzio and Cantina Monsupello. Talks will focus on the link between wine and territory: on November, 7th, “Premio Maestri Italiani Ambasciatori del Made in Italy” - “Italian Masters Ambassadors of Made in Italy Award”, followed by “Dal vigneto al territorio: strategie per un enoturismo di qualità” - “From vineyard to territory: strategies for high-quality wine tourism” with Enrica Cotarella, who leads Famiglia Cotarella alongside Dominga and Marta, promoted by “Wine Life & Travel”, and on November, 8th, the presentation of the Wine2Stay wine tourism project by German journalist Susanne Wess.

Always tomorrow, on November 7th, the renovated Puccini Theater in Merano hosts the eagerly awaited award ceremonies, with the delivery of “WineHunter Award Platinum” diplomas to the best in Wine, Food, Spirits, and Beer categories from “The WineHunter” 2025 Guide, the announcement of the 10 “Cult Oenologists” (from Franco Bernabei to Nicola Biasi, from Stefano Chioccioli to Riccardo Cotarella, from Giuseppe Caviola to Luca D’Attoma, from Emiliano Falsini to Carlo Ferrini, from Donato Lanati to Vincenzo Mercurio), and six prestigious “Honour Awards” for Achievement, Territory, Family, Innovation, Genius, and Creativity, presented by journalist Andrea Radic and awarded respectively to Braida, to Consorzio del Vulture - the Vulture Consortium, to the Ceraudo family, to Vivai Rauscedo, to Hans Terzer, and to Antichi Poderi Jerzu. To follow, the exclusive gala dinner featuring the “WineHunter Stars”: the award for “Miglior Winemaker” - “the Best Winemaker” goes to the renowned enologist Franco Bernabei; in “Miglior Wine Manager” - the “Best Wine Manager” category, Sebastien Ferrara, director and head sommelier at Enrico Bartolini at Mudec in Milan (3 Michelin stars), will be honored; the “WineHunter Star” for “Wine Producer” goes to Andrea Bocelli for having transformed his family estate Bocelli 1831 into a symbol of Italian excellence; the award for “Miglior Wine & Food Journalist” - the “Best Wine & Food Journalist” introduces two categories this year: for print media, the WineHunter Star goes to Eleonora Cozzella, editor-in-chief of “Il Gusto”, while for online newspaper, the award goes to Alessandro Regoli, founder and director of WineNews; “Miglior Wine Artist” - the “Best Wine Artist” award honors Riccardo Schweizer, a multifaceted and visionary artist who intertwined art and wine in iconic labels created for Franz Haas, and his daughter Barbara Schweizer, custodian of his extraordinary creative legacy, will collect the award at the Kursaal; in the end, the “Food Star” of Merano WineFestival 2025 will be Antonino Cannavacciuolo, one of Italy most celebrated and beloved chefs, with three Michelin stars at Villa Crespi in Orta San Giulio; and the “Communication Star” goes to one of the world most authoritative wine journalists and critics, who has contributed to the recognition and success of Italian wines worldwide: James Suckling.

Hotel Terme Merano is the main venue for the masterclasses. Starting tomorrow, highlights include vintage editions of some great Campanian white wines, a vertical tasting of Trebbiano Spoletino Prefillossera, a focus on Tuscan Coast wines curated by Master of Wine Andrea Lonardi, and Croatian wines from the Quarnaro region, designated as “Regione Europea della Gastronomia” - “European Region of Gastronomy” 2026. On November 8th, tastings range from South Tyrol to Franciacorta, from Oltrepò Pavese to Sardinia, with a dive into Georgia to wine origins, a focus on the importance of glassware with Italesse, the masterclass “Struttura sì … ma con ingegno” - “Structure yes… but with ingenuity” by Luca D’Attoma, and a special tasting of the timeless Solaria Ionica 1959. On November 9th, a vertical dedicated to Ampelio Bucci, the Verdicchio di Jesi master recently passed away; a focus on underwater-aged wines; a comparison between Georgia and Rauscedo; and a journey into Greek winemaking with “I Vini del Cuore” - “Heart Wines”. Veneto takes the stage with a Valpolicella versus Soave comparison and a spotlight on Valdobbiadene by Adami, before moving to the islands with Carignano del Sulcis and Amalfi Coast wines. Finally, on November, 10th, celebrations for the anniversary No. 25 of Domaines Paul Mas and the anniversary No. 50 of Anfiteatro vineyard of Tuscany winery Vecchie Terre di Montefili; the alpine elegance of Pinot Noir across Austria, Switzerland, and South Tyrol; then Collio, Moldova, and “Vini d’Abbazia” - “Abbey Wines”, featuring wineries and abbeys which have safeguarded grape varieties since the Middle Ages; plus a tasting dedicated to the Dolcissimo Award, curated by Angelo Carrillo and Elvis Costa.

In the GourmetArena, the “Culinaria” section represents the gastronomic soul of Merano WineFestival, where wine excellence meets culinary artistry. From November 7th to 10th, creativity shines with 130 artisanal producers and the most innovative interpreters of contemporary Italian cuisine. Along the exhibition path, aromas and flavors tell stories of territory, sustainability, and passion, in constant dialogue with wines selected by The WineHunter. At the center, “CampaniaFelix” hosts a showcooking program curated by MisteryApple, featuring guests such as Antonio Tubelli, historian of Neapolitan cuisine; Tiziano Palatucci, Alberto Toè, and Giorgia Compagnoni of Castel Badia Dolomiti; Carlo Scutiero of La Smorfia in Merano; Nina Gabuldani and Misha Avsajanishvili, experts in Georgian cuisine; Lino Scarallo, chef at Palazzo Petrucci in Naples; Peppe Aversa, chef at Il Buco (1 Michelin star) in Sorrento; chef Angelo D’Amico of Locanda Radici in Melizzano; and chef Umberto De Martino with students from the “G. Marconi” Hospitality Institute in Vairano Scalo.

Still, tomorrow, the most innovative and sustainable expressions of the contemporary wine scene will be showcased in the format “TasteTerroir - bio&dynamica”: even 200 producers featuring organic, biodynamic, natural, Piwi, orange, amphora-aged, underwater wines and, new this year, no-low alcohol wines. At the Kurhaus, the “Cult Oenologist” journey celebrates the 10 best Italian winemakers selected by Helmuth Köcher. From November 8th to 10th, Merano WineFestival represents an authentic sensory path among 300 wine companies in section “Wine Italia”, 50 producers from 9 different countries for “Wine International”, representing 40% coming from Georgia, and even 250 labels selected in “WineHunter Area” curated by Fisar sommeliers South Tyrol.

Among the November 8th highlights, at Teatro Puccini, the official presentation of “ViniBuoni d’Italia” 2026 guide by Touring Club Italiano, and the official sabrage opening of the edition No. 34 on Ponte Lenoir. On November 10th, at Hotel Terme Merano, “Premio Godio” - “Godio Award” No. 31 ceremony honors gastronomic excellence and visionary and passionate chefs. Finally, on November 11th, the closing event celebrates style and elegance with “Catwalk Champagne & More” with the universe of sparkling wines, with over 120 excellences in a refined selection ranging from Champagne, symbol of elegance and celebration to the finest Italian classic-method expressions. Afterwards, at the Kursaal, the awards ceremony for “Selezione Nord di EmergenteSala”, the competition curated by Luigi Cremona and Lorenza Vitali showcasing emerging talents in restoration. And, if at Extra Wine, partners and sponsors of excellence take the stage, FuoriSalone returns as a widespread showcase where regions and consortia meet the public: Calabria and the Abruzzi, Consorzio del Vulture - Vulture Consortium, collective spaces of Casa Campania with consortia from Sannio, Vesuvio, VitiCaserta, and Vita Salernum Vites, as well as “Falstaff Italia” and Banca per il Trentino-Alto Adige are present. But, there is also Mercato della Terra di Slow Food Alto Adige - Slow Food Alto Adige Earth Market.

Last but not least, with the “WineHunter Buyers’ Club” at Forsterbräu and the Ice Buyers Area at Hotel Terme Merano, in collaboration with Ice Agency for international promotion and the internazionalitation of Italian businesses, Merano WineFestival strengthens its global outlook, fostering connections between producers and international market operators, who represent a bridge between elegance, culture, and business, in addition to insights dedicated to future markets. Among these, Georgia can’t miss, the “cradle” of wine roots and will star in “Merano WineFestival Georgia” 2026, curated by WineHunter Ambassador for Georgia Tamar Tchitchiboshvili.

