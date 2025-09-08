“The WineHunter Star” by “Merano WineFestival” to WineNews director Alessandro Regoli

The “fine living room” of Italian wine awards WineNews: at Merano WineFestival, the best “Wine & Food Journalist Web” is director Alessandro Regoli, among “the WineHunter Stars” 2025, the prestigious award celebrating outstanding personalities in the food and wine world who illuminate it with passion, dedication, and extraordinary commitment. The award is conferred, together with the tasting commission, by Helmuth Köcher, founder and president of the event, which brings together the excellence of Italian and international wine and food in Merano in the edition No. 34 of the festival (November 7th - 11th).

An award “to Alessandro Regoli - one can read in the motivation - for his ability to interpret the evolution of wine communication with a pioneering vision. Founder (with Irene Chiari, his partner in life and work, ed) and director of WineNews, arisen in 2000 from a journey that began in 1985, he was among the first to believe in the potential of the web, creating one of the first Italian and international wine blogs. With rigor, passion, and authority, he reached first place in Italy and No. 23 in the world among wine-focused newspapers ,becoming a reference point for food and wine information”.

“WineHunter Stars” ceremony will take place on November 7th, during the gala dinner which opens Merano WineFestival, in the setting of the Kurhaus ballroom, in Merano.

