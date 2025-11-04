Italian “10 Cult Oenologist” of 2025 on the stage of “Merano WineFestival” (November 7-11)

There are the producers with their ideas and aspirations, the territories with their vocation capable of bringing out the best in one grape variety or another, the agronomists tasked with managing the vineyard in the best possible way, and then there are the enologists, called upon to give a “liquid form” in the cellar to what has been harvested among the rows. And, among the many who work in Italian wineries, whether in-house or as consultants, behind the signatures of many of the most loved and awarded Italian wines, the Italian “10 Cult Oenologists” of 2025 are Franco Bernabei, Nicola Biasi, Stefano Chioccioli, Riccardo Cotarella, Giuseppe Caviola, Luca D’Attoma, Emiliano Falsini, Carlo Ferrini, Donato Lanati, and Vincenzo Mercurio. At least according to “The WineHunter” Helmuth Köcher, who has selected the 10 great names of Italian winemaking who will be honored at the “Merano WineFestival” on November, 7th in Merano (Teatro Puccini) during the “WineHunter Award Platinum” ceremony, at the end of a day which will also feature a dedicated tasting experience at the Kurhaus, with a selection of wines produced by the companies they collaborate with.

One of the many highlights of the “Merano WineFestival” 2025, taking place from November 7th to 11th in Merano.

