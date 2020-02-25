Messe Düsseldorf’s response to WineNews: no reason to cancel ProWein

Italy, and its institutions, is now grappling with the emergency linked to Covid-19 and the many cases that have been registered mainly between the Lombardy and Veneto Regions. Consequently, Italy’s wine world has had to start dealing with postponing events and wine fairs that may be suspended. WineNews, therefore, has asked the leaders of Messe Düsseldorf to clarify its position concerning the next ProWein fair. The managing director of Messe Düsseldorf, Erhard Wienkamp, has confirmed that it ​​will be staged regularly from March 15th to 17th, 2020. “There is no reason to cancel, postpone or shorten the ProWein fair at this point,” Weinkamp said. We, of course, take our customers, guests, partners and neighbors concerns about coronavirus very seriously. Their safety is constantly our top priority. We are, however, continuing to receive great support for the ProWein fair from exhibitors and visitors. There are no objections from experts or authorities to trade fairs, and coronavirus has had no effect on public life here in Düsseldorf. The medical facilities of the fairgrounds are being constantly updated with information and are appropriately prepared”, continued the managing director, “and Messe Düsseldorf is closely following daily developments, and maintaining direct contact with the health authorities in this regard. Nonetheless, we do appeal to general caution. According to the WHO, the Robert Koch Institute and German authorities, the risk of being infected by the new pathogen in Germany is currently very low. There is, therefore, no reason to cancel, postpone or shorten the events of the Messe Düsseldorf fairs. All of the institutions involved are in close contact”, concluded Erhard Wienkamp, “thereby guaranteeing exchanging any new results and adjusting the measures that might possibly be taken in the exhibition area”.

