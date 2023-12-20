Mezzacorona Group, 69 million euros to members, thanks to record sales at 217 million euros

For a cooperative, welfare and remuneration to members is the first goal. And thanks to a record turnover of more than 217 million euros in the 2022/2023 fiscal year (+2% over the previous one), the Mezzacorona Group, one of the pillars of virtuous Italian and Trentino wine cooperation, has been able to pay out as much as 69 million euros to its winegrowing members, with yields per hectare of 19,435 euros on average, and putting in a net profit of 1.4 million euros, a consolidated shareholders' equity rising to 105.7 million euros, and with an export share of 80%, in 70 countries around the world, with a strong presence in the United States, the most important and strategic market for the Group, where it has been operating for more than 30 years with its subsidiary Prestige Wine Imports Corp (also awarded “Importer of the Year” by the U.S. magazine “Wine Enthusiast”), and in Germany through its subsidiary Bavaria Wein Import GmbH, but also in the Netherlands, Scandinavia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Belgium, Eastern Europe, Austria, Switzerland, the Far East (Japan, South Korea, China), and in new markets such as Australia, South America, the Caribbean and Vietnam. For a Group that had 487 employees at the close of business on July 31, 2023. Numbers of a success announced in the past few days, at the General Assembly No. 119, by President Luca Rigotti and Managing Director Francesco Giovannini.

Very important, the top management pointed out, was also the obtaining for the eighth consecutive year of the Certification of the members’ production according to the National Quality System for Integrated Production (Sqnpi) and of the Certification of the wines, confirming the great results on the path of sustainability obtained by the Mezzacorona Group. A policy, that of sustainability, implemented with great determination by the Mezzacorona Group not only from an environmental point of view but also from an economic, territorial, social and cultural one, as demonstrated by its membership in the European association “Wine in Moderation” for responsible wine consumption. “This is a strategic objective of the Mezzacorona Group, aimed at satisfying the demands of consumers around the world who are increasingly attentive, prepared and sensitive with respect to the issues of product wholesomeness and environmental protection. The vision of sustainability set and implemented by the Mezzacorona Group”, a note explains, “aims to enhance the great work of its members in the service of the territory, and this both in the environmental and health dimension first and foremost but then also in the social, economic and positive externalities on the territory as a whole. It should be remembered that Mezzacorona was among the first companies in Trentino in the 1970s to focus on DOCs and, since the 1990s, to successfully experiment with the most advanced practices for integrated production”.

Copyright © 2000/2023