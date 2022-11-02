Michelin Guide: on November 8, in Franciacorta, the “Michelin Star Revelation 2023 Italy”

Who awaits the confirmations, who awaits the news: among the protagonists of Italian catering and the gourmands of Italy and the world, the expectation is growing for the “Michelin Star Revelation 2023 Italy”, which will take place on November 8 in Franciacorta, in Corte Franca, at the Relais Franciacorta, in one of the territories of excellence of Italian sparkling wine, with the Franciacorta Consortium, led by Silvano Brescianini, official partner of Michelin. Who knows if the 11 “Tre Stelle” restaurants will grow in number (in a parterre that today goes from Mudec in Milan by Enrico Bartolini to Uliassi in Senigallia by Mauro Uliassi, from St. Hubertus in San Cassiano by Norbert Niederkofler, to Piazza Duomo in Alba by Enrico Crippa, from the Da Vittorio to Brusaporto by brothers Cerea, at Dal Pescatore in Canneto sull’Oglio of the Santini family, from Reale in Castel di Sangro by Niko Romito, at Enoteca Pinchiorri in Florence by Giorgio Pinchiorri and Annie Féolde, from Osteria Francescana di Modena by Massimo Bottura, at La Pergola of the Rome Cavalieri by Heinz Beck and Le Calandre di Rubano by the Alajmo brothers), and if, as has consistently happened in this years, in the end there will be more starred restaurants in Italy (378 those of the 2022 guide).

Meanwhile, the Guide announced today the 29 new Bib Gourmands, thus bringing to 257 the restaurants indicated by the smiling face of “Bibendum” aka “the Michelin man”, which identifies the places that, according to the inspectors of the Michelin, offer “a pleasant gastronomic experience, with a complete menu at an excellent quality-price ratio” (at the top of the Regions, Emilia Romagna with 32, Lombardy with 30 and Piedmont with 29). “There are many innovations in the 2023 selection of Bib Gourmands, which thus show the dynamism of the sector. A wide and varied gastronomic offer, ranging from a more traditional cuisine, such as the Vascello d’Oro in Carrù, to taverns with more creative and equally delicious menus, such as the FØRMA Contemporary Restaurant in L’Aquila, to proposals such as the Asian one at the Nida in Lucca. The most dynamic region is Lazio, while Emilia-Romagna is confirmed as the region with the most Bib Gourmand”, underlines Sergio Lovrinovich, director of the Michelin Guide Italy.

