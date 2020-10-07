“Milano Wine Week”: Renzo Rosso and the "Atelier" of wine, between fashion and vineyards

In his vision there is the concept of "tailoring", of "atelier" applied to the world of wine, to focus on the highest quality and customization. With clear models to follow, to be inspired by, such as the cradle of Brunello di Montalcino, Biondi Santi, Sassicaia, Tenuta San Guido, in Bolgheri, and Gaja, the reference name of the Langhe and Barbaresco. This is how Renzo Rosso thinks, at the helm of one of the great names in Italian fashion, Diesel, and wine producer with his Diesel Farm, in Marostica, but also as an investor (at 5% of Masi Agricola, with its Red Cirlce Investment srl fund). He told his story at the “Milano Wine Week”, interviewed by journalist Luciano Ferraro of “Corriere della Sera”. An unusual interview, where the passion of the Veneto entrepreneur emerged, corroborated by a deep belief in what he does. A story, like that of Renzo Rosso in wine, which is a shining example of how wine production and fashion, excellences of Made in Italy, can make synergy: it is no coincidence that Japan, the first foreign market on the fashion front for Diesel, is also the most important foreign market for the wines of Diesel Farm, which end up 70% export.

Rosso’s oenological journey began in 1993, when the eclectic founder of Diesel spa (in 1978 of which he is president), as well as the holding companies Only the Brave, Staff International and also the non-profit organization Only The Brave Foundation - bought a 100-hectare plot of land in Marostica giving birth to Diesel Farm, “crowning the dream of a lifetime”.

A project with which today “we want to transport the concept of the “fashion atelier” into the world of wine, to do something special, for the final consumer, also because since we make few bottles, it is the only way to survive. And so we are increasingly focusing on doing something of quality, something refined, something that is a “must” on the table when we dine”, Renzo Rosso told WineNews.

“We harvest the plots separately”, said Rosso on stage, “and the different barriques have different characteristics. So, for our customers, it will be possible to customize the wine together with our winemaker and then there will be, for example, 220 bottles specific for Cracco or as many for Armani Caffè, and so on”.

A project clearly aimed at haute cuisine, also because at Diesel Farm we aim for excellence with numbers that, as said, are limited to the 20,000 bottles currently produced, because “even if we increase the vineyards, we could not replicate the current position at 360 degrees on the hill, in the sun all day long. A position that guarantees the quality of the wines - explains Rosso - that’s why we are “condemned” to the strategic choice of high quality”.

Quality sustained not only by the hilly location and the soils very similar to those of Burgundy with limited franc of cultivation, but also by the nature of the farm itself, characterized by great biodiversity, with woods and pastures, which makes it a sort of ecosystem in balance.

The “Atelier” project derives, like the others of the entrepreneur, from the visionary essence of Rosso. “I like to dream, to do things that are different from others and that do not exist - continues Renzo Rosso - the idea for this project came from the approach given by our consultant oenologist, Umberto Marchiori”.

The basis for the future wines of the “Atelier” project rest in the cellar, but only time, so extraordinarily important for the wine, will decide its release on the market. In Diesel Farm they are not unbalanced, but it is likely that the debut will take place next year. “Among other things - anticipates Marchioro - in Diesel Farm is underway a major investment for a new winery structure that will be dedicated to hospitality and with a part, very beautiful and inclusive, dedicated to a series of activities, because today you can not just produce grapes and turn them into wine”.

Copyright © 2000/2020