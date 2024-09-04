Monferrato: grape harvest time, 58th edition of “Douja d’Or” , and the first “Barbera Wine Festival”

Monferrato is celebrating the 10th anniversary of being UNESCO World Heritage Site, together with the Langhe and Roero. Cesare Pavese, one of the greatest Italian intellectuals, dedicated very touching verses to his homeland, such as “we were walking one evening on the side of the hill, in silence”. Some of the most beautiful pages in the history of Italian literature have been dedicated to the charms of Monferrato, describing the steep hills that always “smile” at the sun, due to their expose. The “Sorì”, i.e., the slopes that are steeper than 50 percent, where it is not possible to use mechanical means, so winemakers only work manually, reminiscent of a farm world of hard work and daily toil. This is where the Moscato Bianco harvest began, which this year has produced great quality and abundant quantity, + 12% increase compared to 2023 (slightly less than one million quintals), according to forecasts presented by the Asti DOCG Consortium (the main Piedmont denomination, average production is 90-100 million bottles per year and there are 10.000 hectares of vineyards). These are excellent premises to work on increasingly competitive markets, though the demand phase is complicated, but large, and markets are still growing. In the first half of 2024, volumes were practically identical to last year’s (43.5 million bottles), due to the combined effect of a reduction in Asti Spumante (-6%, to 26.7 million bottles), and a significant increase in Moscato d'Asti (+12%, 16.8 million bottles). Plus, overall sales in Italy and abroad registered a trend in volumes marketed at +0.4%, equivalent to 34.1 million bottles, due to the passion for Asti in Eastern Europe and Russia. In the meantime, Moscato is growing in Asia and the USA, the main export market, which is worth 93% of production. Moreover, it’s harvest time and time for the historic “Douja d’Or” in its 58th edition taking place in Asti from September 6th to15th. It is the Piedmont wines event, the Asti bubbles and the wines of Piedmont Land of Wine as well as the first “Barbera d’Asti Wine Festival”, promoted by the Barbera d’Asti e Vini del Monferrato Consortium (and the Italian daily,“ Corriere della Sera”).

The opening event will take place in Palazzo Gastaldi, home of the Asti DOCG Consortium, titled “Bollicine dell’Asti vibes”, aperitif version shaken and mixed by Piemonte nello Shaker and accompanied by a DJ set, available for tasting throughout the entire event. On September 6th, Daniela Cotto, journalist of “La Stampa” will lead a discussion with the tennis champion, Lorenzo Sonego, brand ambassador of the Consortium, partner of the ATP Tour and the Asti Spumante official sparkling wine until 2025, and silver partner of the Finals in Turin (the ATP Finals trophy will also be on display). The program includes “ A bunch of fairy tales” for children,“ Say cheese …”, pairings of Asti Spumante and Piedmont cheeses, “Cocktails in Jazz at Palazzo dell’Asti”,“ Sea Symphony” with Asti, Strevi DOC and Passito di Brachetto d’Acqui, “Bread, cured meats and Canelli DOCG” by the Canelli Producers Association, the “World Championship” of Moscato d’Asti solidarity, and tastings of Galup Summer Panettone. . “Douja d’Or” also includes Piemonte Land of Wine Masterclasses, and a “face to face” of Piedmont vines and wines and European wines (Freisa, Grignolino, Pelaverga and Ruché meet Cabernet Franc, Cinsaut, Grenache and Mondeuse; Barbera and Spanish wines of Rioja or Canelli DOCG from Moscato Bianco grapes and Moscati from Alsace to Greece), in the hall of the Chamber of Commerce of Asti. As usual, the Consortium that groups the Piedmont wine Consortiums will create an actual wine shop in Piazza San Secondo counting 500 wines for tasting. There will be a musical review, “Various Music”, and finally, the tribute to Brachetto, “AperiBrachetto, vine of the year 2024 - Wine & Cocktails. Plus, during the“ Douja d’Or”, the first “Barbera d’Asti Wine Festival” will be held, promoted by the Barbera d’Asti e Vini del Monferrato Consortium, led by Vitaliano Maccario, and dedicated to the “queen” of Piedmont, under the artistic direction of Luciano Ferraro, Deputy Editor of “Corriere della Sera”, media partner of the event. The festival includes Masterclasses (led by Italian and International experts such as Robert Camuto, Veronika Crecelius, Gianni Fabrizio, Aldo Fiordelli, Andrea Gori, Othmar Kiem, Jeff Porter, Andrea Radic and Marco Sabellico at Palazzo del Michelerio), tastings and meetings with leading figures in the wine, culture and business worlds, moderated by signatures of the “Corriere” Ferraro, Roberta Scorranese and Isidoro Trovato. On September 6th, Neri Marcorè, an Italian actor, director and voice actor, will participate in the “Barbera and Champagne” meeting with Curtis Frasca, entrepreneur, composer, and owner of Frasca La Guaragna winery, and Florent Roques Boizel, owner of Atelier 1834 - Champagne Boizel. There will also be a discussion on “What is the value of luxury”, with former footballer Andrea Barzagli, owner of Le Casematte, Philippe de Lur Saluces, owner of Château de Fargues, Danilo Guerrini, General Manager of Borgo San Felice Resort and delegate of Relais & Château Italia, while the Italian singer-songwriter, Nicola Conte, will conclude the meeting. On September 7th, a discussion on the theme, “The communication of wine” includes Cristina Mercuri, wine educator, founder of Mercuri Wine Club, Francesca Poggio, vice president of Le Donne del Vino, and Tinto, host of “Decanter” Rai Radio 2 and “Camper in viaggio” Rai 1 with Luciano Ferraro, followed by a meeting with the writer “Stefania Auci: wine is a novel”, and “Diego Parassole: laughing (will not) save us”. On September 8th, instead, we will talk about “Harmonies of the landscape: vines, architecture and humanity” with Filippo Bricolo, co-founder of Studio Bricolo-Falsarella, winner of “The medal of wine architecture”, Alessio Planeta, CEO of Planeta, and the photographer of music stars, Guido Harari. The singer-songwriter “Giorgio Conte: the sound of Monferrato” will perform, and afterwards, the comedian,“ Leonardo Manera: not only Zelig”, will take the stage. The event will end on a sweet note, the limited edition Barbera ice cream created by Guido Martinetti, founder of Grom and LEC ice cream brand together with Ferrari driver Charles, and wine producers in Costigliole d’Asti at Mura Mura.

Copyright © 2000/2024