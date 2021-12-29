Monfortino is (still) the most expensive Italian wine: 1,165 euros per bottle

The fact that the prices of fine wines continue to rise comes as no surprise, as does the unbridgeable distance that separates the most expensive labels in Italy from the big names in France and the Moselle. Further confirmation comes from the “Top 50 Most Expensive Wines” by Wine-Searcher (which averages the online prices of the various vintages on the market, ed.), updated for December, which compared to the last analysis by WineNews reveals, however, interesting movements, and a podium still firmly in the hands of Burgundy, with an important novelty. At the top, in fact, is confirmed Domaine Leroy Musigny Grand Cru, with an average price of $40,467 per bottle, a figure never seen before by any other bottle, followed by Leroy Domaine d’Auvenay Chevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru, at $31,256, a price that allows it to overtake Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Grand Cru, at $24,127 per bottle.

Prices are generally on the rise, with no less than 17 labels costing over 10,000 dollars a bottle, almost 10 times the average price of the most expensive Italian wine: Barolo Riserva Monfortino by Giacomo Conterno, which costs 1,165 euros, a little more than the last survey (1,095 euros). On the podium, once again Giuseppe Quintarelli’s Amarone della Valpolicella, at an average cost of 1,117 euros per bottle (up from 1,076 in September) and Gianfranco Soldera’s Brunello di Montalcino Riserva Case Basse, at 861 euros per bottle (up from 775 euros). In fourth place, there is Masseto, which now costs 833 euros a bottle, followed in fifth place by Roagna’s Barbaresco Crichet Paje, at 830 euros, on the podium until a few months ago. In sixth place, there is Cappellano’s Barolo Piè Franco (789 euros a bottle), ahead of another Roagna label, Barolo Riserva Pira (690 euros a bottle), in seventh place. In eighth place there is Refosco Colli Orientali del Friuli “Calvari” by Miani (666 euros a bottle), in ninth place Barolo Monvigliero G.B. Burlotto (591 euros a bottle) and, in tenth place, Amarone della Valpolicella by Giuseppe Quintarelli (586 euros a bottle).

Browsing the list of “Most Expensive Italian Wines”, at no. 11, there is Barolo by Giuseppe Rinaldi (563 euros), at no. 12 Barolo Riserva Monprivato by Giuseppe Mascarello e Figlio (551 euros), at no. 13, Brunello di Montalcino Riserva by Biondi-Santi Tenuta Greppo (523 euros), at no. 14, Barolo Etichetta d’Artista by Bartolo Mascarello (514 euros), at no. 15, Barolo Riserva Granbussia by Poderi Aldo Conterno (510 euros), at no. 16, Barbaresco Albesani Santo Stefano by Bruno Giacosa (505 euros), at no. 17, the Occhio di Pernice Vin Santo di Montepulciano by Avignonesi (458 euros), at no. 18, the Barolo Cannubi San Lorenzo - Ravera by Rinaldi (433 euros), at no. 19, Barolo Cannubi by G.B. Burlotto (432 euros) and, at no. 20, Barolo Le Rocche del Falletto by Bruno Giacosa (426 euros).

Copyright © 2000/2021