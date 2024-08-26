Montepulciano celebrates its connection with wine at the“ Bravìo delle Botti” race

Barrels roll up and down the streets of the city called the “Pearl of the Renaissance”, Montepulciano, and the people rolling them are virtually paying homage to the winemakers. The winemakers, thanks to their work, and to Vino Nobile di Montepulciano generate a local economy estimated at around 1 billion euros, in terms of asset values, turnover, production and related industries. “Bravìo delle Botti” is the historic barrel race, which this year celebrated its fiftieth anniversary. The barrels are rolled through the steep streets among the noble palaces that gave birth to the poet Poliziano, tutor of the “genius” of fifteenth-century Florence, Lorenzo the Magnificent. This year, Contrada Voltaia won the exciting race, and was celebrated with special dishes and toasts to Nobile di Montepulciano wine and the “contradaioli” (neighborhood locals) sang songs. The popular ritual is a sign of the strong bond between wine and its community, in Montepulciano as well as in many other wine territories in Italy.

