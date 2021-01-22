Moscato and Asti Spumante anti-cyclical: in 2020 production +8.4%. Lorenzo Barbero new president

Despite the difficult year that has just passed, the bubbles of Moscato d’Asti and Asti Spumante close 2020 with important numbers worldwide, recording a growth of 8.4% on 2019, for a total of 91.6 million bottles produced, on the 84.5 million of last year, as reported by the Consortium of Asti, which has appointed its new president: Lorenzo Barbero, born in 1961, oenologist, director of the Campari plant in Canale d’Alba, succeeds Romano Dogliotti, historical producer of the territory, in office since 2017.

Going back to the numbers, 53.4 million bottles of Asti were produced in 2020 (in 2019 it was 51.2) and 38.2 bottles of Moscato d’Asti (in 2019 it was 33.2). Globally, there was a great performance in the United States, where more than 28 million bottles were exported compared to 20 million in 2019, and where Moscato d’Asti led the way, rising from 15 million bottles to more than 22 million, reflecting the growing appreciation of overseas consumers for a historic product of Piedmont’s winemaking tradition.

Asti, on the other hand, managed to conquer an important market share in the UK, with an increase of almost 2 million bottles, whereas Russia confirms to be the first foreign market with almost 11 million bottles. In the world, Asti Spumante records 55.3% of exports in Europe, followed by Russia (21.9%), North and South America (16.5%) and Asia (8.8%), while Moscato d’Asti counts on 72.4% of exports in North and South America, while the values of Europe and Asia are respectively 18.3% and 8.6%.

A sign of the success of one of the historical names and territories of Italian wine, however, there is also that of counterfeiting. According to the Consortium’s data, recounted today at the press conference by the Director of the Consortium, Giacomo Pondini, there are more than 2 million counterfeit bottles in the world, so much so that important countermeasures have been carried out, especially in countries such as Ukraine (where the name of Asti has also been improperly used in cosmetics, and not only in wine), China and Brazil. So much so that the fight against fraud will be at the heart of the Consortium's forthcoming actions, starting from the fact that from 2021 the Consortium mark will be compulsory on the labels of both Asti and Moscato d’Asti, in addition to the State mark.

Looking to the future, the new president of the Asti Consortium, Lorenzo Barbero, is already thinking about the promotion and communication strategy for the coming years, where the future objectives will be concentrated: “I’m thinking of the strategic relationship with the territory, of the “road traffic circles” project, of the “signature” installations of the denomination and of the welcome of an area that, first in Italy among the wine-producing areas of excellence, has been declared a Unesco World Heritage Site. I am thinking of the many challenges that still await us and that must find us united and cohesive with the sole objective of making the denomination grow in terms of volume and value, but also in terms of perception of what Asti Spumante and Moscato d’Asti really are, products of a territory that is unique in the world. I will do my best - concludes Barbero - and I am sure that all those who care about the future of the denomination will do the same”.

Starting from the outgoing president, Romano Dogliotti, who took his leave like this: “I am leaving the office of president of a Consortium that has returned to communication and marketing, to being interested in the Unesco World Heritage territory and in the Italian and foreign markets, giving voice to the different souls of a chain that has been able to work in favor of the world of Asti Spumante and Moscato d’Asti. The data of 2020 give us the concrete image of a healthy sector that, just in the terrible year of the pandemic, has been able to resist with diversified strategies. For the future, I hope that the Consortium, in agreement with all the actors of the production chain, from the vine-dressers to the sparkling wine producers, from the cooperatives to the winemakers, will be able to find even more unity and understanding that deserve such an important denomination not only for Piedmont, but for Italy and Made in Italy”.

Copyright © 2000/2021