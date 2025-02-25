Mountains and valleys of Trentino example of “wine excellence, sustainability and quality of life”

The mountains and the valleys of Trentino are a unique reality, capable of conjugating high-quality wine production with a sustainable and environmental-friendly model of life: “Premio Vinarius al Territorio” 2025 is up to them, promoted by Vinarius, Associazione Enoteche Italiane, and awarded, today, in Rome, at the Senate of the Republic. Arrived at its edition No. 10, the award aims to individuate and celebrate those Italian geographical areas which, thanks to the work of their communities, manages to conjugate the production of high-quality wines with the respect towards the environment, cultural identity, and the promotion of wine tourism. The official reason of the recognition underlines the credit of this territory: “to have been able of expressing excellent products, and a high quality of life in difficult environmental conditions respecting an authentic and current ecology”. Therefore, a homage to collective dedication which, throughout innovation and tradition, was able to make the territory of Trentino a point of reference of Italian and international viticulture. “We are proud to award the recognition to this territory – underlines Andrea Terraneo, president of Vinarius - a virtuous example of how viticulture can integrate harmoniously with environment, culture, and economy. Their commitment in quality and sustainability represents a model to be followed for the entire Italian wine sector”. Vinarius includes over 120 associate members (whose total turnover brushes against 50 million euros) covering the entire national territory. The association was founded in 1981, and it pursues the aim of promotion, valorization, and protection of wine shops as commercial activities specialized in the proposal of high quality wines. “Receiving this prestigious recognition by Vinarius, and receiving it here, in the institutional heart of our country, the Senate of the Republic – underlines Albino Zenatti, president of Consorzio Vini del Trentino - is an emotion and a honor that I share with all vine growers from Trentino, custodians of an extraordinary land. Trentino, with its harmonious balance between mountains and vineyards, was able to transform environmental challenges into opportunities conjugating wine excellence with a deep respect towards nature and quality of life of people living and working in its valleys, and among its mountains. This award celebrates the dedication of Trentino, and awards its ability to represent a sustainable, authentic, and future-oriented wine model”.

