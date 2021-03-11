Mundus Vini 2021: the best of Italian wine according to Meininger

Il Poggione’s Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2015 (Best of Show Brunello di Montalcino), Rocca delle Macìe’s Chianti Classico Riserva 2016 Sergioveto (Best of Show Chianti Classico Riserva), Siddùra’s Moscato di Sardegna Passito 2018 Nùali (Best of Show Italy Noble Sweet) and Villa Sandi’s Asolo Prosecco Superiore Brut Biodiversity Friend (Best of Show Prosecco), Kellerei Bozen’s Lagrein Merlot Alto Adige 2018 (Best of Show Alto Adige), Ca dei Frati’s Pietro dal Cero 2013 (Best of Show Amarone della Valpolicella), Fattoria di Basciano’s Chianti Rufina 2019 (Best of Show Chianti): here are the best of Italy awarded in the “Mundus Vini” tasting no. 28, one of the most important wine contests in the world, signed by the German publisher Meininger Verlag. In total, 7.300 wines from 39 wine countries of the world in a total of 20 days of tasting.

In total, for Italian wines, strong of a unique variety and quality in the world and which fascinate both wine lovers and critics, there are 6 “Grand Gold”, 403 gold medals and 325 silver medals. In normal times, the awards would have been given to producers at ProWein, which was canceled because of the pandemic. Worth mentioning is Gruppo Mezzacorona, the most awarded winery of Italy, with a total of 33 medals, 20 gold and 13 silver. Italy, therefore, leads the ranking of the most awarded countries, with 734 labels, followed by Spain, at 708, then France (327), Germany (245) and Portugal (190).

Among the Regions, in the medals collection of Mundus Vini, the wines of Veneto lead the way (2 Grand Gold, 77 Gold and 66 Silver), followed by those of Tuscany (3 Grand Gold, 82 Gold, 49 Silver), then the wines of Apulia (66 Gold, 63 Silver) and those of Sicily (35 Gold, 36 Silver). Moreover, wines from Abruzzi (41 medals in total), Piedmont (36 medals), Trentino (28), Lombardy (25), Emilia Romagna (22), Friuli (18), Sardinia (11), Campania and Latium (10).

