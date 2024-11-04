Nannini, Scafuri, Bertini, Varese, Farinetti, Cotarella, Vitale win “The WineHunter Stars” 2024

Enologist Riccardo Cotarella, “model of entrepreneurship and institution in the world of wine”, as the best Winemaker; artist Stefano Vitale, who, in his labels of Donnafugata winery, “has represented the woman, Sicily and its vivid colors”, as the best Wine Artist; singer Gianna Nannini, with her winery La Certosa di Belriguardo, in which “making wine is like making rock”, as the best Wine Producer; Tg1 journalist Anna Scafuri as “the exceptional ability to narrate made in Italy food and wine in a long a brilliant career”, as the best Wine & Food Journalist; sommelier Valentina Bertini, “extraordinary example for her work as Corporate Wine Manager in Langosteria Group”, as the best Wine Manager, chef Viviana Varese “for her cooking talent combining the desire to amaze and well-finished and beautiful presentations”, as Food Star; entrepreneur Oscar Farinetti, “versatile marketing and communication expert at a global level, as well as writer”, as the best Communicator Star: these are the seven winners of “The WineHunter Stars” 2024, edition No. 1, the prizes awarded by “The WineHunters” to outstanding personalities in the world of wine, who will be awarded in the prestigious gala dinner of “Merano WineFestival” No. 33 (November, 8-12), the event of “The WineHunter” Helmuth Köcher. Alessandro Regoli, WineNews Director, will personally award the prize to Oscar Farinetti, in the picturesque setting of Kurhaus, in Merano, the next November, 8.

The reasons for the awards, which are being given for the first time this year, are significant: Riccardo Cotarella, The WineHunter Star as the best Winemaker, “is an example of dedication and passion towards viticulture. He has constantly dedicated his profession to a civil commitment, and to particular attention to the education in agri-wine sector. He represents a model of entrepreneurship, and an institution in the world of wine”. According to Stefano Vitale, The WineHunter Star as the best Wine Artist, “if producing wine is an art, likewise is the ability to narrate it. Since the beginning of the nineties, Donnafugata has revolutionized wine communication, bringing to the label the woman, Sicily, and its vivid colors throughout the suggestive illustrations by artist Stefano Vitale”. Singer Gianna Nannini, The WineHunter Star as the best Wine Producer, was awarded “for her ability to blend the artistic success with her private life in the splendid context of her property, La Certosa di Belriguardo. According to her, “making wine is like making rock: for her, teamwork is fostered by passion and culture. To Anna Scafuri, The WineHunter Star as the best Wine & Food Journalist, was recognized for “her exceptional ability to narrate made in Italy food and wine, during a long a brilliant career. Throughout her news reports, she managed to reveal the backgrounds of the food and wine world, and deal with crucial themes for the sector in depth”. Valentina Bertini, The WineHunter Star as the best Wine Manager, wins thanks to “the perseverance and professionalism of a woman, who embodies an extraordinary example in the world of haute cuisine. As Corporate Wine Manager of Langosteria Group, she established herself amongst the most talented sommeliers and managers in Italy, and internationally”. Viviana Varese, The WineHunter Star as Food Star, chef and businesswoman of restaurants and “democratic” spaces between Milan, Sicily, signs the kitchen of Passalacqua, elected as the most beautiful hotel in the world over Lake Como. Her dishes are the result of a cooking talent combining her desire to amaze and well-finished and beautiful presentations with fascinating colors”. Lastly, Oscar Farinetti, The WineHunter Star as the best Communicator Star, wins because he is a “versatile marketing and communication expert at a global level, as well as a writer. His successful entrepreneurial projects reflect a down-to-earth dreamer and a deep humanity. His words: we should create and manage an activity, not only with a company approach, but first of all, with a human approach. Every action should be thought to reach other people, to improve the lives of everyone, to thrill, to accompany, to educate and to react to the events positively”.

Alessandro Regoli, WineNews Director, will present the award to Oscar Farinetti, on the stage of the gala dinner on November, 8, in the picturesque setting of Kurhaus, in Merano, an Art Nouveau architectonic masterpiece of the Alto Adige city. “The WineHunter Stars” was desired by “Merano WineFestival” patron Helmuth Köcher, to recognize the due credit to outstanding personalities in the world of wine, capable of illuminating it with their passion, dedication and extraordinary commitment.

