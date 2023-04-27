Napoli, all set to celebrate the victory in Serie A. There is also the celebratory Prosecco

The Napoli of Spalletti, Osimenh, and Kvaratskhelia is one step away from winning the Serie A championship: net of all the superstition and all the incantations of the fans, with 17 points ahead of Lazio with 7 games to go, only the mathematics separates the company led by Aurelio De Laurentis, from the third championship, following those of 1987-1988 and 1989-1990 (with the indelible signature of Maradona). If Napoli wins in Salerno on Saturday, and Lazio fails to beat Inter at home on Sunday, the celebrations under Vesuvius can already begin as early as April 30, and without a doubt, they will be bathed in rivers of Prosecco, thanks to the agreement between S.S. Calcio Napoli and Bottega, which have created a special Prosecco Doc, with the ultramarine blue glass bottle enriched by the shield, the club logo and the words “Champion of Italy 2022-2023”.

“The new “Prosecco Napoli” will be available for sale starting from the day following the mathematical victory of the Scudetto. A production of 200,000 bottles in several tranches is expected, according to a note, and will contribute to the celebrations of the first championship since the Maradona era”. Napoli’s fans, net of the usual fingers crossed, are ready to toast.

