National Committee for PDO and PGI Wines, Michele Zanardo president for the next three years

Michele Zanardo returns as president of the National Committee for PDO and PGI Wines for the next three years (2025-2027). Already vice president in the outgoing board Committee, headed, during the last three years (2021-2024), by Attilio Scienza, Professor at the University of Milan, and among the most experts in viticulture and winemaking in the world, Zanardo has already been president from 2018 to 2021. This was established by the decree of appointment signed by Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida.

“I wish to congratulate the new members of the Committee, and with Professor Michele Zanardo, who was nominated president of this prestigious board of advisors. We will further reinforce the wine industry, working on procedural guidelines, which are essential to ensure quality and excellence on international markets – declared Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida – we continue to invest in the extraordinary potentialities of our wines, ambassadors of Italian agriculture heritage standing out for their innovation and identity, recognized and appreciated in Europe, and all over the world”.

