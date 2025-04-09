New generation of Italian wine: 5,500 young people choose the vineyard

The new generation of winemakers is distinguished by an entrepreneurial vision that values biodiversity and terroir: unlike in the past, young producers are rediscovering ancient vine varieties, strengthening their relationship with consumers through farmers’ markets and direct sales, and keeping local traditions alive. This choice is also the result of a growing awareness of the central role of agriculture in food security. There are more than 5,500 young Italian farmers who have chosen to invest in the future of Italy’s vineyard, so much so that the wine sector is at the top of the entrepreneurial choices of the under-35s: this is what emerges from an analysis by the Centro Studi Divulga, presented during the tasting organized at Casa Coldiretti, during Vinitaly 2025 in Verona, dedicated to the wines of Generation Z.

The event featured winemakers under 30 from all over Italy, accompanied by Coldiretti Giovani national delegate Enrico Parisi. One of the most significant aspects that emerged from the Divulga survey is the strong propensity for internationalization. Nearly one-third of wineries led by under-35s export their wines abroad, a significantly higher percentage than the industry average of one-fifth. This drive toward foreign markets represents an opportunity, but it exposes young producers to greater risks related to global trade tensions and the tariff war.

70% of farms led by young farmers have developed multifunctional activities, integrating wine production with on-farm processing, direct sales, wine tourism and even wine therapy. A dynamic entrepreneurial approach, supported by solid expertise in digital marketing and social communication.

Copyright © 2000/2025