“Nicolas Feuillatte & Friends”, the starred Claudio Sadler, the first Italian in the project

For wine producers, restaurateurs are friends and allies, since their properties are the natural outlet for wine bottles, especially if they are high-end. A friendship, that one, between cellars and kitchens, is often evident in the facts, and, at times, it also becomes formal. And, thus, it happens that Claudio Sadler, one of the best known names in Italian cuisine with his Sadler Restaurant in Milan (one Michelin star) and beyond, becomes the first Italian chef of the international project “Nicolas Feuillatte & Friends”, signed by Nicolas Feuillatte, the youngest of the great Champagne houses, “the n. 1 in France and third in the world ”, which is now developing its project linking wine and cuisine also in Italy. That is the construction of “a community of chefs, sommeliers and food lovers, all guided by a strong passion for great food, that creates exclusive plates paired with maison's champagnes, sharing the same vision of the art de vivre and the same values by Nicolas Feuillatte in terms of quality and raw materials, only of great quality ”, and it has already started in France, Switzerland, Germany and Japan.

Copyright © 2000/2022